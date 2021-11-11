CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Patient Care Technician

tstc.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnicians who provide patient care play an important role in healthcare facilities, assisting with inpatient treatment and providing quality of life for patients. The 100% online course will prepare you to work as a patient care technician....

www.tstc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

6 hospitals honored for nursing quality in patient care

Press Ganey announced Nov. 8 six hospitals as 2021 recipients of the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality. The analysis considers 17 quality measures to evaluate scores by unit type, develops a standardized score for each unit, and combines scores across the units to produce an overall score, with the highest-ranking hospital in each category receiving the award.
HEALTH SERVICES
Barton Chronicle

Dolls teach future LNAs how to care for patients

NEWPORT — Across the nation, hospital workers are experiencing high levels of burnout. Nurses’ and physicians’ workloads have skyrocketed due to COVID, and many have turned to the next generation of caretakers to ease the burden. In Vermont, officials fast-tracked pre-med and nursing students into careers, pulling students from university classrooms and into care centers before they received their diplomas. In short, the pandemic has affected the next generation of health professionals.
NEWPORT, VT
alternativemedicine.com

How Hospice Software Keeps The Focus on Patient Care

Today, hospice care has become a major part of the healthcare industry. Throughout the country, it is estimated that there are more than 534,000 terminally ill patients receiving care through hospice services. With this in mind, it is just as important to invest in hospice software that makes patient records easy to input and access when needed. This software results in better patient care and faster recovery times.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patient Care#Health Care#Bls
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Providing Patient Care Amid Staff Shortages

Never before has it been so important for clinicians to assess their staffing mix. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an acute shortage of workers and a growing number of medical assistants who only want to work part time. Michael Galper, MPH, an adjunct professor at the UCLA Fielding School...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AMA

Strategic behavioral health guides for patient care

The AMA has released four new how-to guides empowering physician practices and health systems with practical strategies for overcoming obstacles to accessible and equitable treatment for their patients’ behavioral, mental and physical health needs. These behavioral health integration (BHI) practice guides focus on four key areas of effective integrated care:
MENTAL HEALTH
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

The Fog of War in Patient-Care Delivery and What's Being Done to Lift It

The term “fog of war” is used to describe uncertainty during situations in military operations. It happens because battlefields are highly complex and fast-paced with many moving parts that must come together to complete the mission. In an environment where so much is going on, confusion or errors can easily occur. We see this same kind of uncertainty in daily patient care.
HEALTH
KOAT 7

'Crisis Standards of Care' does not mean hospitals will deny patients care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOAT viewers have reached out asking what it means that two of the largest hospital systems in New Mexico are operating under "Crisis Standards of Care." "It's really important to recognize we are not deallocating care. That is not part of this. We are not triaging and denying care," said Dr. Jason Mitchell, with Presbyterian Hospital.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
wkar.org

Sparrow caregivers plan picket for better staffing, patient care

Unionized caregivers at Sparrow Hospital plan to picket outside the main campus in downtown Lansing Wednesday. They’re now working under an expired contract. The contract that covers some 2,200 nurses, pharmacists and lab scientists ran out on October 30. The Professional Employees Council of Sparrow Hospital says Sparrow is doing...
LANSING, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

35% of patients report deferring care over existing medical debt

Thirty-five percent of patients with outstanding medical bills reported deferring care in the last year over the unpaid debt, according to a consumer survey conducted by TransUnion Healthcare. "It's scary and sad to know people are forgoing their physical and mental health for fear that they'll ruin their financial health...
HEALTH SERVICES
pharmacytimes.com

Providing Patient Care in a Community Pharmacy Career

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the public seeks health care. For example, it has highlighted the value of community pharmacies as a location where health care professionals can provide vaccinations, testing, and medication-related care, in addition to triage or other health care services. Community pharmacy practice is experiencing...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Local News

Paoli Hospital earns national distinction for patient care

PAOLI — Paoli Hospital announced it has been named a 2021 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the national leader in healthcare consumer and workforce engagement. Press Ganey recognizes Paoli Hospital as a top-performing healthcare organization achieving the 95th percentile or above for performance in patient experience in inpatient care.
PAOLI, PA
MedicalXpress

Patient economic burden for cancer care $21.1 billon in 2019

(HealthDay)—Patient economic burden associated with cancer care was projected to be $21.1 billion in 2019, according to a report published online Oct. 26 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Y. Robin Yabroff, Ph.D., from the American Cancer Society in Kennesaw, Georgia, and colleagues quantified patient economic burden, including...
KENNESAW, GA
Nursing Times

Pacemaker therapy 2: pacing functions and their role in patient care

This is the second article in a two-part series discussing the various functions within a pacemaker that alter sensing and pacing options. A pacemaker is a device implanted into a patient’s chest; it sends small electrical signals via leads placed in the heart and is used to treat clinically significant bradyarrthymias. This second article in a two-part series discusses the various pacemaker functions that alter sensing and pacing options. Part one – on placement, different modes of use and potential complications – should be read first.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy