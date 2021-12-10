ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy presents '90s Country’ with John & Tammy every Sunday

By Joe Cingrana
 5 days ago

Every Sunday morning, Audacy's John & Tammy are taking you back to the 90s with your favorite throwback Country tracks -- on your favorite Audacy Country stations.

With tons of celebrity guests already lined up, a Ladies of the '90s feature, and our Back-in-the-Day Triple Play , be prepared for lots of "Oh wow!" moments and cool fun facts!

This week, Patty Loveless is the star of our Ladies of the 90's feature, and we'll play the #1 song from this week in 1999 from Brad Paisley !

"Tell your Aunt Louise, tell her anything you please," but don't miss all the fun with John & Tammy, along with some of the best throwbacks to start your Sunday mornings right, only with Audacy!

