Are we witnessing the final chapter of the beef between Drake and Kanye West? The ongoing animosity between these two has grown for years, and while they were once great friends and collaborators, some believed that things have gotten too heated to be mended. However, fans have held out hope that one day Drizzy and Yeezy would work things out, and it seems that we are looking at the first steps to friendship—or at least, cordiality—between two of the world's most recognized stars.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO