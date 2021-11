Kanye West, now dubbed simply Ye, has been through some stuff recently, both personally and professionally. He and his longtime wife Kim Kardashian finally split after the past few years saw him make a failed presidential bid and devote himself completely to Christ. He also launched his long-delayed album “Donda,” after a rollout that can only be described as deeply chaotic (missed release dates, a series of large scale “listening parties,” at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Atlanta, where he was also living). He clearly has stuff to say, and he is finally saying some of it, via a new interview on the “Drink Champs” podcast (which you can watch above).

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO