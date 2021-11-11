CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar General and DoorDash Announce Partnership to Offer On-Demand Delivery of Everyday Essentials

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021--

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced a partnership with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the nation’s leading last-mile logistics platform, to offer on-demand delivery of household essential items, including food, snacks, cleaning supplies, and more, at everyday low prices customers trust Dollar General to provide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005480/en/

Dollar General announced a partnership with DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery of household essential items. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At Dollar General, we strive to make shopping hassle-free and affordable, and our partnership with DoorDash reiterates DG’s commitment to provide convenient and contactless options,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “We look forward to providing both existing and new customers with an even faster and more convenient way to experience all that DG has to offer.”

Consumers can browse and order products for same-day delivery (in under an hour on average) through DoorDash’s marketplace app or website with no time slot or minimum order size required. In celebration of the partnership, starting today, November 11, 2021 through November 24, 2021, customers can get 30% off their first Dollar General order, where the subtotal is $20 or greater, with code DOLLAR (up to a total of $20 off).*

On-demand delivery from DoorDash is currently available from more than 9,000 Dollar General stores with plans to expand to more than 10,000 locations by December 2021. Dollar General and DoorDash initially piloted a program in summer 2021 with approximately 600 stores in rural and metropolitan communities.

“Our platform was designed to connect consumers to their communities, providing increased access to food, everyday essentials, and other local goods,” said Tom Pickett, chief revenue officer at DoorDash. “We are thrilled to partner with Dollar General to provide customers across the country with convenient access to the everyday essentials they need at the affordable price points they have come to trust. With this partnership, we are proud to expand our services to areas that traditionally have not had access to same-day delivery.”

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or dgpr@dollargeneral.com.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,683 stores in 46 states as of July 30, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers’ expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today’s convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

* 30% Off Your Order; Save Up to $20: Use promo code DOLLAR to redeem. Offer valid through 11/24/2021. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $20, excluding taxes and fees. The maximum value of discount from using the promo code is up to $20 dollars. Limit one per person. Valid only on first-time orders from Dollar General on DoorDash. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005480/en/

CONTACT: Crystal Luce

1-877-944-DGPR (3477)

dgpr@dollargeneral.com

SOURCE: Dollar General

PUB: 11/11/2021 06:55 AM/DISC: 11/11/2021 06:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005480/en

