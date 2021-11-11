CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Cobber student scientists enter Plant the Moon Challenge

By Gunnar Carley
theconcordian.org
 5 days ago

Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon, they say. While often meant figuratively, some Concordia College students are taking it literally, kind of. Concordia students will get the opportunity to assist NASA in sending astronauts to the moon by figuring out a way to grow plants in extraterrestrial...

scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
Space.com

Death in space: Here's what would happen to our bodies

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Tim Thompson, Dean of Health & Life Sciences + Professor of Applied Biological Anthropology, Teesside University, the U.K. As space travel for recreational purposes is becoming a very real possibility,...
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

There is an asteroid near Earth that may not be what it appears to be

There are gods asteroids defined quasi-satellites because they always remain in the vicinity of a planet. Their origins are mysterious and now scholars have focused their attention on a particular space rock that always remains close to the Earth. It is about Kamo oalewa which never moves more than 100 times the distance from the Moon. New research has revealed that this object was likely once part of our satellite and may have been thrown away from one collision of asteroids.
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Look up to see the moon near Jupiter in the night sky tonight. Here's how.

Look up tonight (Nov. 11) to see the moon skate past Jupiter in the night sky. The moon has been on a planetary tour across the sky this entire week, first gliding past Venus, then Saturn and finally Jupiter, which it will pass tonight. The moon is currently in its first-quarter phase, so it will appear as a "half-moon," or half-illuminated in the night sky.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change as...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Scientists may have just discovered the Moon's large adult son

A new study examines Kamo`oalewa, one of Earth's quasi-satellites. Benjamin Sharkey, a PhD student at the University of Arizona, began looking at a small, nearby space rock named Kamo'oalewa in 2017. At visible wavelengths, Kamo'oalewa was your average near-Earth asteroid. But once Sharkey began observing it in infrared light, things started to get weird.
ASTRONOMY
TechRadar

Men’s sleep patterns are most affected by the moon, say scientists

There are dozens of myths about the moon and its bizarre effects on humans. Some persist despite being proven wrong: menstrual cycles do not sync with the lunar cycle, 'supermoons' don’t cause 'lunacy', and the full moon does not have an explicit gravitational effect on humans. In fact, a mosquito sitting on your arm exerts a more powerful gravitational effect on you than the moon. So is it all folklore? Not quite. In the last few years science may have at last uncovered something true about the moon’s effect on human behaviour in the realm of sleep.
ASTRONOMY
National Science Foundation (press release)

'Ray guns' let scientists use light instead of DNA to tell plant populations apart

In Star Trek, characters carry a little handheld device called a tricorder that they can point at objects to analyze and identify them. When the show's writers cooked up the idea in the 1960s, it was purely science fiction, but a paper in New Phytologist takes the idea a step closer to reality.
WILDLIFE

