I'm getting ready to incorporate CNCs into my digital fabrication workflow. Both of the CNCs I'll be working with require Windows machines and rather than repurpose one of my older machines -- none of which were Windows 11 compliant -- I wanted to use a machine that would easily run Windows 11. To be clear, Windows 11 isn't required for the CNCs themselves, but if I was going to be doing all this setup, I might as well use the new hotness.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO