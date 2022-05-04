ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 25 best tote bags to walk into the office in style

By Victoria Giardina
 2 days ago

While we’re all super cozy at our home desks — wearing pajama pants and having the time to make a stir-fry during lunch break, for many of us — the commute back to the office is in full swing.

With that comes revamping your professional wardrobe. In addition to hunting down the best women’s dress pants and the easiest work dresses to throw on, you’re going to need a trusty tote to carry all the essentials.

A stylish shoulder bag will not only make you feel like a boss, but it’ll present newfound motivation for getting back into the groove of 6 a.m. wake-up calls.

Your old work tote is probably sitting in the back of your closet, perhaps with a few old gum wrappers and receipts from restaurants you used to frequent with your co-workers. Most of all, it’s probably a bit beaten up, so consider getting an upgrade!

We hand-selected the 25 best tote bags for every budget and style that are just as versatile for after-work drinks as they are for holding your favorite nude heels to change into at your desk, post-subway trip (we know the drill).

Click to jump to the best tote bags for your budget:

Best women’s tote bags less than $100 1. Beis Travel Tote , $98
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVbwy_0cutrloM00
Nordstrom
  • Color options : Beige, Black, Gray

Say hello to Shay Mitchell’s brand, Beis, which has the most adorable weekender bags and totes we’ve ever seen. Notably, its Travel Tote is just shy of $100 and has a chic, match-all design to wear with any work outfit.

nordstrom 2. NewHey Waterproof Laptop Tote , $31
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Har3l_0cutrloM00
  • Color options : Plum, Black, Brown, Coffee, Deep Black, Deep Green, Grey, Navy

For less than $35, you can’t go wrong with the NewHey Waterproof Laptop Tote that’s waterproof, has a divine leather feel and adds some structure to your look. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors (like seriously, so many).

amazon 3. EcoSusi Laptop Tote , $55
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSOQc_0cutrloM00
Amazon
  • Color options : Brown, Black, Dark Beige, Gray, Lilac

If you’re on the hunt for a perfect, affordable and briefcase-like work tote, look no further than EcoSusi’s. It’s roomy, too, and guarantees you’ll serve a fresh and cool look when walking into the office (clad with a tassel, of course).

amazon 4. Bromen Leather Tote , $90, original price: $100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fkb0E_0cutrloM00
  • Color options : Pink, Black, Brown, Grey, Yellow, Blue, Red, Navy, Wine Red, Black/Brown, Brown Plaid, Brown/Beige, Monogram

Stay on-trend with the mauves this season by picking up Bromen’s Leather Tote. Also coming in a spread of colors (an even larger one, at that), it’s a cute option that’s still quite roomy.

amazon 5. Lulus Back to Business Tote , $58
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeRmy_0cutrloM00
Lulus
  • Color option : Cognac

Lulus is going full-send on back-to-office pieces, especially with its Back to Business Tote. For less than $100, it’ll carry all your work essentials and won’t be too heavy on your shoulders. Plus, it’s chic and the long strap is perfect for your commute.

lulus 6. Ted Baker London Leather Tote , $50, original price: $195
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oysm6_0cutrloM00

As one of the best deals in this edit, the Ted Baker London Leather Tote is a premium option that’s just $50 right now. It’ll elevate any look, whether you’re wearing a shift dress and flats or work pants and loafers.

saks off fifth 7. Kate Spade Lori Tote , $99, original price: $359
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWQJY_0cutrloM00
  • Color options : Blackberry Preserve, Parchment, Ocean Fog, Black

Totes are the name of the game at Kate Spade, which is one of the reasons we curated a gift guide of the best Kate Spade gifts you can buy. Specifically, the designer’s Lori Tote is another incredible deal to take advantage of.

kate spade 8. S-Zone Genuine Leather Tote Bag , $40
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzOB5_0cutrloM00
  • Color options : Army Green, Black, Brown, Dark Blue, Pink, White, Wine Red

For $40, you’re going to want to pick up every color of this Genuine Leather Tote Bag. It just looks high-end and the tassel emblem is a nice touch.

amazon 9. Mosiso Leather Laptop Tote Bag , $45
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPeX0_0cutrloM00
Amazon
  • Color options : Deep Teal, Brown, Black, Gray, Storm Green, Living Coral, Mint Green, Mauve, Wine Red, Navy Blue, Niagara Blue, Rose Quartz

Though Mosiso’s Leather Laptop Tote Bag comes in an array of out-of-the-box colors, we adore this deep teal tone (that goes with just about any outfit, BTW) for your work treks. Plus, it’s an Amazon best-seller that’s less than $50 (a double win!)

amazon 10. EaseGave Laptop Tote Bag , $53
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqo3I_0cutrloM00
Amazon
  • Color options : Blue Jay, Lemon, Mauve, Black, Soft Pink, Burgundy, Mint, Blackish Green

From the twin buckle straps to the Goldilocks-perfect size, we can’t get over EaseGave’s Laptop Tote Bag. We consider it a hidden gem as far as work totes go (and, let’s just take a moment to appreciate that gorgeous “Blue Jay” powder blue color!)

amazon Best women’s tote bags less than $200 1. Longchamp Large Le Pliage Nylon Shoulder Tote , $145
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKt62_0cutrloM00
Nordstrom
  • Color options : New Navy, Ivory, Cognac, Blush, Deep Red, Black

This guide would incomplete without a mention of Longchamp’s decades-long classic: the Le Pliage Nylon Shoulder Tote. The nylon material makes it stain-resistant, too, so it’s a quality option for any bus rider, subway commuter or walker of many avenues.

nordstrom 2. Mark & Graham Essential Suede Tote , $199
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPct2_0cutrloM00
  • Color options : Grey, Chestnut

Looking for a solid suede tote bag this season? Mark & Graham has a waitlist-worthy Essential Suede Tote that has several compartments and won’t break on you. However, keep in mind that suede isn’t as weather-resistant as leather, but we still love this bag.

mark & Graham 3. The Medium Transport Tote , $168
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDGsW_0cutrloM00
  • Color options : English Saddle, True Black

Timeless and traditional is Madewell’s middle name, and we adore its Medium Transport Tote for that reason. Its vertical composition fits a laptop charger-side up nicely, along with other work carry-ons that you’ll reach for throughout your day.

madewell 4. Lauren Ralph Lauren Keaton Tote , $105, original price: $175
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BL6KS_0cutrloM00
Macy's
  • Color options : Lauren Tan/Orange/Gold, Black/Taupe/Gold, Black Stripe

Premiering its early Black Friday sale, Macy’s is taking more than $70 off the Ralph Lauren Pebble Reversible Tote. The leather looks simple but chic and has two exterior options for you to mix and match your look of the day.

macy’s 5. Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag , $178
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7oER_0cutrloM00
  • Color options : Tory Navy Nylon Leather, Black, Black Patent/Black

As a work tote that’s flying off the (Internet) shelves, Calpak’s Haven Laptop Tote Bag is a smooth delight to walk around with. Which, makes sense, since its style is derived from a reliable travel bag company.

calpak 6. Fossil Rachel Tote , $120, original price: $150
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32mXDc_0cutrloM00
Amazon
  • Color options : Ivory, Brown, Black, Army

Fossil’s Rachel Tote is a unique option to pick up that’s fairly priced and has that smooth, feel-good exterior we all know and love. Plus, the gold key detail gives this pack-all bag some extra oomph.

amazon 7. Away The Everywhere Bag , $165
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCxvf_0cutrloM00
Away
  • Color options : Sand Nylon, Asphalt Nylon

Yes, the popular Away Luggage has a work bag-turned- messenger bag that’s perfect for your next tropical island trip and 9-to-5 alike. With a roomy interior and a minimal design, it’s hard not to love.

away 8. Calvin Klein Reyna Convertible Tote , $96 to $142
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14g0cK_0cutrloM00
Macy's
  • Color options : Lemon, Caramel, Black/Silver, Black/Gold, Cucumber, Serenity Blue

Calvin Klein’s Reyna Convertible Tote is your standard work tote, though we love it for its contoured design and longer-than-usual handles for easy traveling. Price will differ depending on shade — and we find the shades here are especially perfect for the warmer months.

macy’s Best splurge-worthy women’s tote bags we love 1. Modern Picnic The Luncher , $159
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWoGc_0cutrloM00
  • Color options : Cream Crocodile, Black, Black Faux Crocodile, White Faux Crocodile, White Canvas, Beige, Blush, Navy, White, White Bamboo

This cute lunch tote will make you consider how you want to be transporting your mixed salads and turkey wraps in no time. Plus, the quality is unbeatable.

modern picnic 2. Tory Burch Ella Tote , $248
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipMu9_0cutrloM00
  • Color options : Tory Navy Nylon Leather, Black, Black Patent/Black

One of my friends carried Tory Burch’s Ella Tote around in high school and it was so roomy, yet unstructured to fit a myriad of books, a laptop and probably a Barbie Dreamhouse if you could. For less than $200, it’s one of our top-recommended finds.

bloomingdale’s 3. Kurt Geiger London Violet Large Horizontal Leather Tote , $240
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQVkr_0cutrloM00
  • Color options : Tan, Black

It’s quality, it’s wide for storage and it’s a gem. Kurt Geiger London’s Violet Large Horizontal Leather Tote is $240 of pure bliss to take to work with you. Not to mention, it’s so dang wide.

bloomingdale’s 4. Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote , $448
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OMwc_0cutrloM00
  • Color options : Clam Shell, Light Umber, Black, New Ivory, Dark Rhubarb, Daphne (Green)

We love a good structured option that pairs well with any outfit. In other words, Tory Burch’s Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote is one we have heart eyes for, and one we highly consider adding to your holiday wishlists this year.

nordstrom 5. Botkier Allen Large Leather Tote , $238, original price: $298
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpOs9_0cutrloM00
  • Color options : Rose/Gunmetal, Silver Gray/Gunmetal, Black/Gunmetal, Coffee/Gunmetal, Malbec/Gunmetal

If you’re on a mission to find a feminine-leaning, chic work tote with a pop of pink, Botkier’s Allen Large Leather Tote is your best bet. And, it comes in other high-quality colors for you to choose from.

buy now from bloomingdale’s 6. Mansur Gavriel Large Tote , $645
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Cvm3_0cutrloM00

Did someone say — we’re going to design a tote to match your Louboutins? Perfect for a day of work turned evening office party, Mansur Gavriel’s Large Tote is an angel-sent work tote, to say the least.

bloomingdale’s 7. Chloé Large Woody Logo Strap Canvas Tote , $1,050
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTNan_0cutrloM00

Chloé is the one we want this year. The brand’s Woody Logo Strap Canvas Tote is one of the most stunning canvas bags out there. Not to mention, the strap says it all.

nordstrom

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

Comments / 0

