Public Health

Demographic and sociocultural risk factors for adulthood weight gain in Hispanic/Latinos: results from the Hispanic Community Health Study / Study of Latinos (HCHS/SOL)

 6 days ago

BMC Public Health. 2021 Nov 10;21(1):2064. doi: 10.1186/s12889-021-11848-9. BACKGROUND: United States (US) Hispanic/Latinos experience a disproportionate burden of obesity, which may in part be related to demographic or sociocultural factors, including acculturation to an US diet or inactive lifestyle. Therefore, we sought to describe the association between adulthood weight histories and...

Tu Salud

Major Study Continues to Generate Key Data on Latino Health

In research about the overall health of specific population groups, more data is always better. This is why scientists are so excited about the Hispanic Community Health Study/Study of Latinos (HCHS/SOL), an ongoing inquiry initiated in 2006. Over a 15-year period, the investigation has yielded almost 400 scientific papers about health and disease in the Latino community, reports an online story on Heart.org.
docwirenews.com

Associations between demographic factors and pediatric otolaryngology access disparities in the COVID-19 era

Int J Pediatr Otorhinolaryngol. 2021 Nov 11:110971. doi: 10.1016/j.ijporl.2021.110971. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To assess the impact of demographic factors and telehealth on access to pediatric otolaryngology care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as measured by attendance. METHODS: Retrospective, observational study of all referrals to pediatric otolaryngology at a single,...
docwirenews.com

Causal Associations Between Educational Attainment and 14 Urological and Reproductive Health Outcomes: A Mendelian Randomization Study

Front Public Health. 2021 Oct 28;9:742952. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.742952. eCollection 2021. Background: The impact of educational attainment (EA) on multiple urological and reproductive health outcomes has been explored in observational studies. Here we used Mendelian randomization (MR) to investigate whether EA has causal effects on 14 urological and reproductive health outcomes. Methods: We obtained summary statistics for EA and 14 urological and reproductive health outcomes from genome-wide association studies (GWAS). MR analyses were applied to explore the potential causal association between EA and them. Inverse variance weighted was the primary analytical method. Results: Genetically predicted one standard deviation (SD) increase in EA was causally associated with a higher risk of prostate cancer [odds ratio (OR) 1.14, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.05-1.25, P = 0.003] and a reduced risk of kidney stone (OR 0.73, 95% CI 0.62-0.87, P < 0.001) and cystitis (OR 0.76, 95% CI 0.67-0.86, P < 0.001) after Bonferroni correction. EA was also suggestively correlated with a lower risk of prostatitis (OR 0.76, 95% CI 0.59-0.98, P = 0.037) and incontinence (OR 0.64, 95% CI 0.47-0.87, P = 0.004). For the bioavailable testosterone levels and infertility, sex-specific associations were observed, with genetically determined increased EA being related to higher levels of testosterone in men (β 0.07, 95% CI 0.04-0.10, P < 0.001), lower levels of testosterone in women (β -0.13, 95% CI-0.16 to-0.11, P < 0.001), and a lower risk of infertility in women (OR 0.74, 95% CI 0.64-0.86, P < 0.001) but was not related to male infertility (OR 0.79, 95% CI 0.52-1.20, P = 0.269) after Bonferroni correction. For bladder cancer, kidney cancer, testicular cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and erectile dysfunction, no causal effects were observed. Conclusions: EA plays a vital role in urological diseases, especially in non-oncological outcomes and reproductive health. These findings should be verified in further studies when GWAS data are sufficient.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the toxin," their experts warn. That's exactly why it's so essential to learn which types of fish are most likely to cause fish poisoning, and to avoid them accordingly. Read on to find out which fish you should cut from your diet, and why your risk skyrockets after 65.
NUTRITION
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH

