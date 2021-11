Water companies will be forced to slash customer bills by more than £67 million next year in England and Wales as many failed to live up to standards set by themselves and regulator Ofwat.Thames Water the supplier for the London region, will have to slash bills by £53 million in the year ending March 2023.It was given the highest charge out of 17 water and waste-water suppliers across the two nations, but Southern Water will also have to forgo nearly £46 million and Southwest Water more than £15 million.Others blew through their targets and will be allowed to...

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO