Officials: Woman climbs over barrier of lion exhibit at Bronx Zoo

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A woman was caught on camera climbing over the public barrier at the Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit.

The Bronx Zoo released a statement reading:

"At approximately 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, Bronx Zoo staff were notified that a woman had stepped over a public barrier near the lion exhibit. The woman did not enter the exhibit and was never in the same space as the lions which are separated from zoo visitors by a wide moat. The incident lasted only a couple of minutes and the woman was gone when staff arrived on scene. The zoo intends to prosecute the woman for criminal trespass if she is identified."

The incident is similar to one in 2019 when Mayah Autry was seen climbing over the public barrier.

