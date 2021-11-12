CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

State Allows 4 Days Of Remote Learning At Jamaica Plain School Closed After COVID Outbreak

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uip0r_0curZCXX00

BOSTON (CBS) – Students at the Curley School in Jamaica Plain may have to return to the classroom sooner than expected after it closed temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

This comes after the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved only a portion of the remote learning days requested by the Curley.

Principal Katie Grassa wrote in an email to families that they’re “reviewing our options and next steps on his request to return students earlier than the 10 days the Boston Public Health Commission advised.”

DESE Commissioner Jeff Riley said the department was in the process of working with the school to mitigate the outbreak when the school department decided to shut down.

In a letter to the mayor, superintendent and Boston School Committee, Riley wrote “It appears in the case of the Curley, a decision to close took place without appropriate consultation with DESE.”

“We are left to wonder if the whole school closure at the Curley could have been avoided if progressive interventions recommended by DESE were implemented last week, such as quarantining individual classrooms or grade levels,” Riley wrote.

One Curley School parent and emergency room doctor agrees with the state.

“The thing that doesn’t sit well with me is that it feels like a punishment to the school from the state saying maybe you shouldn’t have closed,” said Alice Bukhman. “They were doing the best they could with the resources they had.”

Word of the Curley School outbreak was the push Tanisha Tate needed to get her 10-year old son, Jordan, vaccinated at the Codman Square Health Center.

“If you’re a parent, you don’t want in-home learning so once I got the text I called in to get his appointment,” said Tate.

After getting his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Jordan Tate said it was worth the quick pinch if it means protecting his family against COVID-19.

“He goes to the Henderson School and they do use the masks. My son is pretty good with the masks, but you never know,” said his mother. “It’s good to be on the safe side.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Southeast Minnesota school district moves to distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

Triton Public Schools in southeast Minnesota has switched to full-on distance learning because an estimated 5% of its enrollment has tested positive for COVID-19. The district consolidates the towns of Claremont, Dodge Center and West Concord and has an enrollment of 1,117 students. Five percent of the enrollment equates to approximately 55 students testing positive for the coronavirus, which is transmitting at high levels everywhere in Minnesota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Education
CBS Boston

24 COVID Cases Reported At Andover’s South Elementary School Over Last Week

ANDOVER (CBS) – School officials in Andover implemented the state’s Test & Stay Program at South Elementary School after an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week. In a letter to families, principal Brenda Lee said there have been 24 positive COVID cases at the school since November 1. Custodians performed a deep clean in classrooms and common areas before school opened on Monday. All students who were checked under the Test & Stay program tested negative for COVID. A number of families kept their children home on Monday as a precaution, Lee said. The principal added that while students with a confirmed case or who is a close contact will have classwork provided by their teacher, anyone who does not fit that criteria will be marked absent and not receive work.
ANDOVER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Riley
erienewsnow.com

LIST: Schools Shifting to Remote Learning

Here's a list of schools which recently shifted to remote/virtual learning:. Grover Cleveland Elementary - synchronous virtual learning Nov. 15-19; in-person instruction to resume Nov. 30 - more ». Wattsburg Area School District - virtual learning Nov. 15-30; in-person classes expected to resume Dec. 1 - more ». Belle Valley...
WATTSBURG, PA
advertisernewssouth.com

Lafayette switches to remote learning amid outbreak

Lafayette Township School switched to virtual learning for about a week to tamp down a Covid-19 outbreak. On Nov. 10, Dr. Lydia Furnari, Lafayette Interim Superintendent, announced that the district was notified of a number of positive cases resulting from exposure at events in school and outside events. A large...
LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, NJ
GoLocalProv

COVID Outbreak at Burrillville High School Forces Shift to Online Learning

In a letter to staff and parents, Burrillville School Department officials announced a move to distance learning due to a major COVID outbreak. “Since last Friday, we have been alerted that several students and staff members from BHS have tested positive for COVID 19. These individuals are currently in quarantine and/or isolation. Due to federal health privacy laws, information regarding the staff member's/student's identity cannot be released. In addition to those testing positive for Covid 19, a large number of students have been identified as close contacts and must quarantine and/or be tested for Covid 19,” stated the letter signed by Michael Sollitto, Superintendent and Michael Whaley, Principal.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Remote Learning#The Curley School#Dese#Boston School Committee#Pfizer#The Henderson School
Valley News

NH schools, parents raise concerns over state rules restricting remote learning

CONCORD — School administrators and teachers appeared before the State Board of Education on Wednesday to voice opposition to a proposed rule that would prevent school districts from imposing schoolwide remote learning due to COVID-19. But Drew Cline, the board’s chairman, pushed back at some of the criticism, arguing that the current rule does not adequately include parental choice.
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 5,248 New COVID Cases, 24 Additional Deaths Over 3 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,248 new confirmed COVID cases and 24 additional deaths in the state on Monday after no reports over the weekend. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 819,302. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,782. There were 210,294 total new tests reported. As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.32%. There are 554 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 127 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cbslocal.com

COVID-19 Outbreak Closes Greensburg Salem Middle School

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Greensburg Salem Middle School is closing for two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Arthur Hubish, Penn Township Stabbing Victim, Remembered As 'Kind Soul'. The district said the Department of Health deemed the recent increases in positive cases an outbreak. The school will close for...
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
JC Post

COVID: Buhler Grade School going to full remote learning

BUHLER— Following a special meeting held Thursday afternoon, the Buhler USD 313 School Board voted to have Buhler Grade School go to remote learning. On Friday, Nov. 5, BGS staff will have a professional learning day to organize materials and devices for student pickup. Starting Monday, Nov. 8, Buhler Grade students will be learning remotely through Friday, Nov. 12. All students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 15, for in-person instruction.
BUHLER, KS
Nogales International

Two SCVUSD schools temporarily move to remote learning over COVID-19 concerns

One school in Rio Rico shifted to remote learning this week, and another followed suit starting Friday in response to COVID-19 concerns. Mountain View Elementary School went remote for the week of Nov. 1-5, and Calabasas K-8 School is shifting to remote learning for the period of Nov. 5-12, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said in a statement issued Friday.
RIO RICO, AZ
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy