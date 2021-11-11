CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

In a Bad Week Idaho Governor Brad Little Gets Good News

By Bill Colley
 5 days ago
I’m not supposed to ever say anything nice about Governor Brad Little. Republicans who don’t like him claim he’s wrong on 100 percent of the issues 100 percent of the time. When I do point to an accomplishment I’m always amazed at how his critics try and spin it otherwise. They...

Most Dangerous Time in Idaho is When the Legislature is at Work

The old line about the most dangerous time to be in Boise is when the legislature is in session. A special session opened on Monday, November 15th with two stated objectives. The House was hearing an ethics complaint against Representative Priscilla Gooding. It could cost the Colonel a committee assignment. Giddings is also a Republican candidate for Lt. Governor. She was recently promoted from Major to Lt. Colonel in the Air Force Reserve.
Magic Valley Economic Group Given Federal Revitalization Grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded several hundred thousand dollars to a Magic Valley economic development group to help revitalize contaminated and abandoned properties. Region IV Development Association (RIVDA) announced it has received a grant of $300,000 from the EPA Brownfield Revitalization Program. The Brownfield program provides funds to help underserved and economically disadvantaged communities in the U.S. clean up industrial and commercial properties. According to the EPA, a total of 66.5 million has been given out to communities across the country. “It is exciting to be awarded these federal dollars and help improve our communities by making properties more desirable. This is the first step in cleaning up blighted properties and creating new opportunities for the region,” said RIVDA President Jeff McCurdy in a prepared statement. RIVDA will create a Brownfield Committee that will look at possible properties for possible redevelopment with the grant. The funds will go towards properties in Blaine, Camas, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.
In N Out Burgers Finally Coming To Idaho; Hopefully By 2025

It appears Idaho is finally getting an In-N-Out restaurant! Now it isn't going to be here in Twin Falls but it looks like the restaurant chain is hoping to open in Boise. When we first heard the rumor I was hoping that the burger joint would be open next year. Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait a little bit longer.
Unleaded Regular Reaches $4.20 a Gallon in Southern Idaho

A woman sent me a picture this morning from Eden. Unleaded regular clocked in at 4.19.9 a gallon. Since we don’t carry penny splitters in our trunks, this is essentially 4.20 a gallon. Diesel is routinely over 4.00 dollars a gallon. I saw the diesel price in Jerome and a member of my audience says he’s got the same in Pocatello.
Here’s Why Sane Oregonians Want to be Part of Idaho

Global warming has turned Portland, Oregon, into an oven even hotter than Death Valley. That’s according to a U.S. Representative. Earl Blumenauer was at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Click on this link and you can see what I’m referencing. Blumenauer stated Portland had a day last summer when the thermometer reached 180 degrees. Maybe he means inside one of the many buildings torched by Antifa!
Would Idaho Survive A Real-Life Purge? I Have An Answer

I recently saw the fifth film in the horror franchise The Purge. It got me thinking about which states would be better suited to handle a 12-hour, all-out, armed civil war. If you've never seen any of The Purge movies, the plot is the same in all five films. All crime, including murder, is legal for one evening out of the year. It's a no holds barred assault on the criminal system, where law enforcement and emergency service personnel voluntarily take the night off. The most recent movie in the group is The Forever Purge, and was another disappointment.
Turn Bay to be Added to Idaho 75 at Ohio Gulch North Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is set to start at an intersection north of Hailey as part of a larger project on Idaho Highway 75. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced construction will start the week of November 15, at the Ohio Gulch Road to make turning and entering easier for drivers. ITD crews will construct a right turn bay for northbound traffic on the highway while also putting in an acceleration lane for drivers getting onto the highway. Ohio Gulch road leads to several neighborhoods, recreation sites, and a garbage transfer station. According to officials, the project should be completed before Thanksgiving if the weather doesn't delay work. Traffic heading north will be reduced down to one lane while work is being done. People will need to slow down and watch for workers and equipment. The work is part of a larger project set to start next spring to rehabilitate nearly six miles or roadway between McKercher Boulevard and East Fork Road.
Idaho Needs to Scrap the Gas Tax for the Rest of the Year

We pay 33 cents in state taxes for every gallon of gas we buy in Idaho. It’s not the highest in the country and appears at the high end of the mid-range when compared with other states. Idaho currently has a surplus above 1 billion dollars and it could be approaching 1.5 billion. Why not drop the gas tax for the remainder of the year? It would ease people’s fears about inflation and the cost of the holidays.
Check Out 7 More Weird Idaho Laws That Still Exist

I love Idaho. I really do, but that doesn't mean I think Idaho is perfect. Just like I love my kids, and heaven knows they aren't perfect. They definitely have their oddities and flaws just like our great state. But despite the things we find strange, you can't deny the appeal of Idaho.
Food Website Claims Best Idaho Burrito Is 2 Hours From Twin Falls

We all have a favorite burrito. A food website recently put a state-by-state list together of what they believe to be the best in the country. If I had to choose the best burrito I've ever eaten in my life, I would go with La Azteca Tortilleria, in the great city of Los Angeles. The best I've had in Idaho I ate while in Boise before attending a concert in the summer of 2017. We ate at Chapala Mexican Restaurant on North Glenwood Street, and I still remember that chicken burrito.
Idaho Infant Died of COVID-19 in October

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials confirmed COVID-19 claimed the life of an infant in October, marking the first such fatality in the state. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare did not provide any details of the child or their death out of respect for the grieving family. Elke Shaw-Tullock, the administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health expressed her condolences and said in a prepared statement, "Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.” The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare noted around 900 children in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Only recently were children young as 5 allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The health department recommends parents, prospective parents, and pregnant women get vaccinated.
Public Invited to View Cassia Judge Candidate Interviews

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will be able to observe the interview of six candidates who applied to replace a retired Cassia County judge. The Fifth Judicial District announced the schedule for interviews of the candidates who will replace the Honorable Mick Hodges. The interviews will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on November 19, a Friday at the Cassia County Judicial Center in Burley. Two of the candidates are from Burley: Paul Ross and Jeremy Pittard. Brock Bischoff is from Heyburn, while Jacob Twiggs is from Jerome. Michael Keim comes from Meridian and Adam Strong is from Idaho City. Each candidate will be interviewed for 45 minutes in alphabetical order. The Magistrate Commission will deliberate privately at the end of the interviews. Members of the public wanting to attend the interviews are welcome to as long as COVID-19 rules are followed inside the courtroom. An order issued in September by the Idaho Supreme Court requires people to wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose, and that people maintain six feet from one another if they are not members of the same household.
Boise County Man Died from Rabies After Contact with Bat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials say a Boise County man died from rabies after a bat got caught in his clothing in late summer. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said this is the first case in Idaho since 1978 where a person has died from rabies. Officials said the man had come in contact with a bat in late August when it got caught in his clothing however, the man didn't think the animal had bitten him or scratched him. Yet, in October the man had gotten sick and ended up in the hospital where he died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Confirmed the case as being rabies. Idaho health officials didn't find out about the bat exposure until after the investigation began.
Scheels Sporting Goods Store Coming to Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho will be getting a new Scheels sporting goods store to be built in one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. The Fargo, North Dakota-based Scheels announced it will build a 240,000 square foot store at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian, with plans to open the Spring of 2024. “We could not be more excited to announce SCHEELS is coming to Idaho,” said SCHEELS CEO Steve M. Scheel. “Our company has been studying the Boise market for more than a decade and was pleased to find the best possible location for our store at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian. We want to thank the development teams at SCS Development, Brighton Corporation, and Ball Ventures for making this project possible, and we are thrilled to bring a new shopping experience to the Treasure Valley.”
