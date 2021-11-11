Cooking with Lynn: Root Vegetables

When I was younger, my parents used to take me to this amazing little diner that was a few towns north of my house. Their parking lot was filled with vintage cars in an array of finishes, and the interior was lined with classic arcade games like Galaga or Ms. Pac-Man. It was always a treat because it was a little too far for us to dine regularly. Without fail, my sister and I would order root beer floats. And these weren’t regular floats. They were full beer steins of soda, and the ice cream scoop was probably the size of a small melon. It was a second sugary meal on top of the burgers or hot dogs we ordered. It was good, so good. Food Network even gave them a little feature. I haven’t had a root beer float in a while, but I realized one day—while waiting for a JJ’s Place quesadilla—that all the necessary ingredients were there. So I made several floats and got a stomach ache. Worth it.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO