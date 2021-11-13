CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter is loving the drama after Taylor Swift appears to make fresh digs at Jake Gyllenhaal on new Red album

By Furvah Shah
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift re-released her hit album Red on Friday, and now her loyal fans are dragging actor Jake Gyllenhaal over his past relationship with the singer-songwriter that is the supposed subject of multiple songs on the album.

Red (Taylor’s Version) features popular songs such as I Knew You Were Trouble , Red and 22 and brand new tracks such as a revamped ten-minute version of track All Too Well .

All Too Well , which was originally released in 2012, is beloved by Swift fans and reportedly about her brief relationship with Gyllenhaal around ten years ago. The pair dated for just three months between 2010 and 2011, when she was 21 and he was 30.

The Swift song speaks of “twin fire signs and four blue eyes”, which is seen as a reference to blue-eyed Gyllenhaal and the pair’s mid December birthdays. Also, the track allegedly talks about Swift spending her 21st birthday in tears when Gyllenhaal failed to show up.

Now, Swift’s loyal fans have taken to Twitter to share their funniest reactions to the Red re-release, and their not-so-nice reviews of the Hollywood actor.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , the 31-year-old singer said she wrote All Too Well during a sad time in her life, while preparing for her Speak Now tour in 2011.

Some more of the song’s most memorable (and savage!) lyrics include “you said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine, and that made me want to die” and “I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age”.

One lyric says “left my scarf there at your sisters house and you’ve still got it in your drawer even now” – which also prompted some funny reaction.

Meanwhile, a short film for All Too Well , directed by Swift and starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, will also premiere on YouTube at midnight on Saturday.

Swift said: “I wrote and directed a short film based on the premise of the song All Too well, so I cast Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, who are incredible actors, in this short film and they could not have blown me away more.”

The singer plans to re-record all of her six albums, which she released before her masters were sold to Scooter Braun in 2019 , in hopes for her to have complete ownership over her hit records.

Swift released the new version of her album Fearless in April. She still has to re-record her 2006 self-titled debut album, 2010’s Speak Now, 2014’s 1989 and 2017’s Reputation.

