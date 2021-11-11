CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SARS-CoV-2 susceptibility and COVID-19 disease severity are associated with genetic variants affecting gene expression in a variety of tissues

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Cell Rep. 2021 Nov 3:110020. doi: 10.1016/j.celrep.2021.110020. Online ahead of print. Variability in SARS-CoV-2 susceptibility and COVID-19 disease severity between individuals is partly due to genetic factors. Here, we identify 4 genomic loci with suggestive...

www.docwirenews.com

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
People

A Potential One-Dose Treatment to 'Functionally Cure' HIV Will Be Tested in Human Trials

A potential treatment for HIV that would "functionally cure" the virus will soon begin human trials. In September, the Food and Drug Administration granted Excision Biotherapeutics approval to start testing their HIV treatment, known as EBT-101, in volunteers with HIV. The technology, which was discovered at Temple University in Philadelphia, uses gene editing to cut out pieces of human DNA, which researchers hope will work on the HIV genome to stop it from mutating in the body.
SCIENCE
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Associations Found Between HIV Infection and Impaired Pulmonary Gas Exchange

Impaired pulmonary gas exchange was found to be independently associated with HIV infection, regardless of emphysema severity, according to results of a post-hoc analysis published in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes. Investigators used cross-sectional data from the Study of HIV in the Etiology of Lung Disease (SHIELD), a...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Elevation in sphingolipid upon SARS-CoV-2 infection: possible implications for COVID-19 pathology

Life Sci Alliance. 2021 Nov 11;5(1):e202101168. doi: 10.26508/lsa.202101168. Print 2022 Jan. Understanding pathways that might impact coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) manifestations and disease outcomes is necessary for better disease management and for therapeutic development. Here, we analyzed alterations in sphingolipid (SL) levels upon infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). SARS-CoV-2 infection induced elevation of SL levels in both cells and sera of infected mice. A significant increase in glycosphingolipid levels was induced early post SARS-CoV-2 infection, which was essential for viral replication. This elevation could be reversed by treatment with glucosylceramide synthase inhibitors. Levels of sphinganine, sphingosine, GA1, and GM3 were significantly increased in both cells and the murine model upon SARS-CoV-2 infection. The potential involvement of SLs in COVID-19 pathology is discussed.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A cross-sectional investigation of SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence and associated risk factors in children and adolescents in the United States

PLoS One. 2021 Nov 8;16(11):e0259823. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0259823. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Pediatric SARS-CoV-2 data remain limited and seropositivity rates in children were reported as <1% early in the pandemic. Seroepidemiologic evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 in children in a major metropolitan region of the US was performed. METHODS: Children and adolescents ≤19 years...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

NIH scientists identify mechanism that may influence infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 variants

NIH/National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health have found that a process in cells may limit infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, and that mutations in the alpha and delta variants overcome this effect, potentially boosting the virus’s ability to spread. The findings were published online in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study was led by Kelly Ten Hagen, Ph.D., a senior investigator at NIH’s National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Scientists Identify a Gene Variant That Doubles The Risk of Dying From COVID-19

Researchers have identified a version of a gene that doubles a person's risk of severe COVID-19 and doubles the risk of death from the disease for people under 60. The gene, LZTFL1, is involved in the regulation of lung cells in response to infection. When the risky version of the gene is present, cells lining the lungs seem to do less to protect themselves from infection with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Common blood pressure drug does not slow down the progression of more advanced Alzheimer's, study finds

New research led by the University of Bristol, has shown the drug losartan, normally used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension), is not effective in slowing down the progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in people with mild-to-moderate disease after 12 months of treatment. However, the drug could still be of benefit if prescribed for longer and if given to people with very early disease. The findings are from the phase 2 multi-center clinical trial known as RADAR ((Reducing pathology in Alzheimer's Disease through Angiotensin taRgeting).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

A non-ACE2 competing human single-domain antibody confers broad neutralization against SARS-CoV-2 and circulating variants

Signal Transduct Target Ther. 2021 Nov 3;6(1):378. doi: 10.1038/s41392-021-00810-1. The current COVID-19 pandemic has heavily burdened the global public health system and may keep simmering for years. The frequent emergence of immune escape variants have spurred the search for prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic antibodies that confer broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants. Here we show that the bivalency of an affinity maturated fully human single-domain antibody (n3113.1-Fc) exhibits exquisite neutralizing potency against SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus, and confers effective prophylactic and therapeutic protection against authentic SARS-CoV-2 in the host cell receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) humanized mice. The crystal structure of n3113 in complex with the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, combined with the cryo-EM structures of n3113 and spike ecto-domain, reveals that n3113 binds to the side surface of up-state RBD with no competition with ACE2. The binding of n3113 to this novel epitope stabilizes spike in up-state conformations but inhibits SARS-CoV-2 S mediated membrane fusion, expanding our recognition of neutralization by antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Binding assay and pseudovirus neutralization assay show no evasion of recently prevalent SARS-CoV-2 lineages, including Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), and Delta (B.1.617.2) for n3113.1-Fc with Y58L mutation, demonstrating the potential of n3113.1-Fc (Y58L) as a promising candidate for clinical development to treat COVID-19.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19: The Older You Are, the More Antibodies You Have – Better Protection Against Delta Variant

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal’s Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection mediates differential expression of human endogenous retroviruses and long interspersed nuclear elements

JCI Insight. 2021 Nov 3:e147170. doi: 10.1172/jci.insight.147170. Online ahead of print. Severe respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) promotes an imbalanced host response which underlies the development and severity of COVID-19. Infections with viruses are known to modulate transposable elements (TEs) which can exert downstream effects by modulating host gene expression, innate immune sensing, or activities encoded by their protein products. We investigated the impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection on TE expression using RNA-seq data from cell lines and from primary patient samples. Using a bioinformatic tool, Telescope, we showed that SARS-CoV-2 infection led to up- or down-regulation of TE transcripts, a subset of which differed from cells infected with SARS, MERS, RSV, HPIV3 or IAV. Differential expression of key retroelements specifically identified distinct virus families such as coronaviridae, with unique retroelement expression subdividing viral species. Analysis of ChIP-seq data shows that TEs differentially expressed in SARS-CoV-2 infection are enriched for binding sites for TFs involved in immune responses and for pioneer transcription factors. In COVID-19 patient samples, there was a significant TE overexpression in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid and downregulation in peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Thus, while the host gene transcriptome is altered by infection with SARS-CoV-2, the retrotranscriptome may contain the most distinctive features of the cellular response to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RBD-sc-dimer induced robust cross-neutralization against SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 390 (2021) Cite this article. To date, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused more than 223 million confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including 4.6 million deaths (https://covid19.who.int/). Since 2020, several SARS-CoV-2 variants including Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), and Delta (B.1.617.2) with immune evasiveness have emerged and fast spread. In a global research effort, scientists proposed multiple effective vaccine strategies to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Most vaccines currently in use or in clinical development target the SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) glycoprotein, a homotrimer decorates on the viral surface; within it, a distinct receptor-binding domain (RBD, residues 331"“524) is responsible for mediating cell entry and interaction with host receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2).
SCIENCE
Badger Herald

Greater risk to COVID-19 associated with genetics, systemic factors

The amount of data accumulated since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 continues to grow along with COVID-19 deaths and vaccination rates. Data in regards to COVID-19 can be about numerous consequences of the virus — including infection rates, death rates and hospitalization numbers, all of which can vary by state, county or even race. While it is important to use this information to understand how different communities and regions are impacted by the pandemic, experts emphasize taking into account the systemic factors that affect various populations.
SCIENCE
pulmonologyadvisor.com

HSCT After COVID-19 Appears Safe, but Most Patients Lose SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies

A new study suggests that autologous or allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) after SARS-CoV-2 infection is safe, but many patients do not maintain anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. The retrospective study was published in Transplantation and Cellular Therapy. Researchers evaluated the medical charts of 15 consecutive patients with hematologic malignancies who had...
SCIENCE

