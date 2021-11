EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city government is set to receive $900,000 in federal funding to create the design for an Interstate 10 deck plaza and park that local lawmakers first discussed earlier this year. The money to conduct the design study will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar announced The post El Paso gets $900k federal grant for design of I-10 deck plaza & park appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 21 MINUTES AGO