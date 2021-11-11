CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
the University of Delaware
 5 days ago

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, some events listed here may be cancelled or postponed.

www.cds.udel.edu

Sedona.Biz

Sedona Arts Academy Announces Upcoming Events

Sedona AZ (November 4, 2021) – Argentine Tango Night with Dana on Mondays, Nov.  1 through Nov. 22, 7 to 8:30 p.m. In this beginner level series, Dana De Luz will teach the proper hold and energy of Argentine tango, as well as give you a small series of movements to practice with the music. Each [...] The post Sedona Arts Academy Announces Upcoming Events appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Zoo Details Upcoming Events, Thanksgiving Schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Amarillo Zoo is always working to bring their animals and education to the community. Coming up on November 6th the Zoo will be at the WTAMU Football Game before the game starts. The Zoo is also welcoming Veterans and their family members to join them on...
AMARILLO, TX
southernminn.com

Upcoming events from St. Peter Recreation and Library

New Release Movie Mondays — Enjoy current films at the library! A collaboration of the St. Peter Public Library and Senior Center. All films are closed captioning for hearing impaired and ESL — 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 — “Welcome to Marwen” — After surviving a brutal attack from a group of thugs, Mark works through his trauma in the most imaginative way possible. By building a miniature world where he’s a war hero, he finds allies and rebuilds his confidence to trust other people and to bring his assailants to justice. (2019; Runtime 120 minutes). Library Meeting Room.
ENTERTAINMENT
Observer

Dunkirk seniors announce upcoming events, trips

The October birthday luncheon was held at the Dunkirk Senior Center. The Dunkirk Senior Center has announced the following upcoming events: today, Casino Trip to Seneca Buffalo Creek. The birthday luncheon for November will be at Wednesday at 11 a.m. Anyone with a November birthday is asked to call the Senior Center to register.
DUNKIRK, NY
247wallst.com

This Is the State With the Most Hate Groups

Montana has by far the most hate groups per capita of any state, with 5.55 such groups per million residents. This is more than double the U.S. rate of 2.5 hate groups per million. No other state has even 5.0 groups per million. Montana has six hate groups: two anti-Muslim groups, two white nationalist groups, a racist skinhead organization and a chapter of the Proud Boys.
POLITICS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Rockmond Dunbar Exits ‘9-1-1’ Over Covid Vaccine Mandate After Pursuing Medical & Religious Exemptions

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the Nov. 15 episode of Fox’s 9-1-1. EXCLUSIVE: Original 9-1-1 cast member Rockmond Dunbar is leaving the hit Fox drama series after more than four seasons. His character, Michael Grant, was abruptly written off in last night’s episode, leaving fans of the first responders drama stunned. According to sources, Dunbar’s departure stems from the new Covid protocols on the show, produced by Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television, which require all actors to be vaccinated. I hear Dunbar requested a medical exemption and later sought a religious exemption. Both were reviewed by Disney and were rejected,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
telegram.com

Clinton Parks and Recreation announces upcoming events and activities

To register go to clintonrec.com or call (978) 365-4140. NYC Bus Trip: Saturday, Nov. 20, departs Clinton Senior Center, 217 Church St., 9:30 a.m., returns 11:30 p.m.; Cost $65. Drop off in New York at the New York City Library and Bryant Park around 11 a.m.; Departs the city between 7:45 and 8 p.m.
LIFESTYLE
Marshall News Messenger

Starr Family Home plans two upcoming community events

Rachel Driskill, educator with the Starr Family Home State Historic Site, said that the home is hosting two fall community events this month. “We are excited to have people come out and enjoy the Starr Family Home grounds,” Driskill said. East Texas Urban Sketchers. The East Texas Chapter of the...
MARSHALL, TX

