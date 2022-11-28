Cheap adjustable dumbbells on sale: Save on these Cyber Monday deals

Don’t pass up the chance to invest in some top fitness equipment this Cyber Monday, with usually expensive products brought right down in price. This might be the lowest you’ll see prices before Christmas, so snap up some great deals before they’re over. We’ve rounded up the best deals below, including some of our favorite offerings from Bowflex and JaxJox, which top our guide to the best adjustable dumbbells .

Adjustable dumbbells are a great addition to any home gym, giving you a range of weights for the space of just one set. If you live in a small apartment or don't want your workout kit cluttering up the place, these offer you a space savvy alternative to a rack of multiple different weights. The freedom and variety adjustable dumbbells offer also allows you to increase the weight as your strength increases.

We’ve pulled together the best Cyber Monday adjustable dumbbells deals from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy so you don’t have to dig through the sales. From basic pairs with a selection of plates, to dumbbells that turn into barbells with the addition of an extension bar, you're sure to find something to match your budget and fitness levels.

Cheap adjustable dumbbells deals

Weider 50 lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set was $659.99 , now $339.99 at Walmart

Save an incredible $320 on this pair of Weider adjustable dumbbells at Walmart. They can be adjusted through 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50-pounds enabling a dizzying array of workouts while saving space. View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells | Was $429.99 , Now $349.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently selling these Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells with $80 off. These space-saving dumbbells are equivalent to 15 sets of weights - and you can easily change the resistance from 5 lbs all the way up to 52.5 lbs (in 5lb increments) at the turn of a dial. View Deal

JAXJOX DumbbellConnect Adjustable Dumbbells | Was $499.99 , Now $299.99 at Best Buy

This incredible deals nets you $200 off these digital adjustable dumbbells. Press a button to select a weight and sync to the JAXJOX app to track your workouts for optimum results. The weights themselves pack 100 Ibs into just two dumbbells, saving space. View Deal

Buxano Adjustable Dumbbell | Was $499.99 , Now $195.49 at Amazon

Save an incredible 61% on this single adjustable dumbbell from Buxano. With five weight options, the dumbbell can weigh up to 55lb and adjusts in just one second with the turn of a handle. View Deal

LEADNOVO Adjustable Dumbbells - was $89.99 , now $69.99 at Amazon

This adjustable weights set from LEADNOVO offers the flexibility and versatility of dumbbells and a barbell in one kit. Their ergonomic design makes them comfortable to use for longer sessions and their hexagonal shape prevents rolling.



HAPBEAR Adjustable Dumbbells | was $139.99 , now $109.19 at Amazon

Save over $30 on this pair of adjustable weights which feature a built-in lock design that holds the weights securely in place. The weights adjust from 2.5 lbs to 12.5 lbs for a wide variety of exercises. View Deal

NordicTrack SpeedWeight Adjustable Dumbbells - was $349.99 , now $199.00 at NordicTrack

With $150 off these premium NordicTrack SpeedWeight dumbbells, you get far more than versatile set of weights that come in 2.5, 5, 7.5, 10, and 12.5 Lb. weight increments. You get a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership for limitless training programs. View Deal

Topeakmart 66 Lb. Dumbbells Weight Set - was $164.98 , now $72.99 at Walmart

Save over $90 on these simple yet effective and affordable dumbbells at Walmart. They're made with anti-rust and water-resistant materials and come with 16 weight plates in 4 different weights (2.5kg/5.5lbs, 2kg/4.4lbs, 5kg/3.3lbs, 25kg/2.8lbs) and spinlock collars. View Deal

Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbells - was $139.00 , now $113.98 at Walmart

Save over $25 on this adjustable weights set from Skonyon and enjoy the benefits of a set of dumbbells and a barbell for a wide range of strength training exercises. View Deal

BESPORTBLE 66 Lb. Dumbbells - was $139.99 , now $99.99 at Walmart

This adjustable dumbbell set is a solid 16 piece set of weights with $40 off at Walmart. Wherever you work out, this kit will give you the versatility of a pair of dumbbells and a barbell. They're non-slip and rubber-coated for extra protection. View Deal

CAP Barbell 25 lb Adjustable Dumbbell Set | Was $199.00 , Now $89.00

Save an incredible $110 on this pair of adjustable dumbbells. Simply turn the handle right or left to adjust the 5-25lb weight in 5lb increments. Maximum weight 25lb per dummbbell. View Deal

Wowspeed Set of 2 66LB Adjustable Dumbbells | Was $69.09 , Now $38.59

Get over 44% off these versatile Wowspeed weights set. They offer various weight options, ranging from 12.8lbs to 44lbs, and the connecting rod enables you to turn them into a barbell for a full body workout. View Deal

MPM Adjustable Dumbbell Barbell Weight Pair | Was $106.99 , Now $79.99

This 2-in-1 dumbbell set comes with a connecting bar that can attach to both dumbbells to transform it into a barbell. The set comes with 12 weight plates, with the highest weight being 33lbs with all weights attached. View Deal

PODPLUG LC Adjustabel Dumbbells Barbell set - was $116.58 , now $89.68 at Walmart

Save $26 on these bright and sporty adjustable dumbbells. They include a connecting rod to transform them into a barbell for a truly versatile workout, and they can be adjusted from 6.6Lb to 30.8Lb in increments of 3.3Lb or 4.4Lb. View Deal

Which adjustable dumbbell set is best for you?

There are a ton of cheap adjustable dumbbells on sale and they all have different benefits. A basic pair has two bars, plates with different weights and spin ‘collars’ to manually screw on to secure the load. This type takes more time to adjust but tends to be more affordable. Some come with a barbell connector rod so you can work on getting stronger with back squats and deadlifts.

For more efficient plate changes, adjustable dumbbells with a dial or twist mechanism mean you can increase the weight increments much quicker. Some adjustable models use a selector pin to change the weight – these tend to look different from the traditional dumbbell.

When considering the material, steel or iron is the most durable. Many cheap adjustable dumbbells sets have coated plates so they don’t scuff the floors when you put them down.

Bear in mind that the more plastic components on a pair of dumbbells, the more they risk being damaged. Ergonomics is a factor too, so consider how they feel to hold if they’re bulky and can offer a good range of motion.

If you’re a dedicated weight lifter then expect to pay over $500 for a top-tier pair of adjustable dumbbells. These have the best weight range and features that make changing the plates easier.

You can find a basic set of adjustable dumbbells for about $50, which is still a great discount compared with the price of an individual pair. A mid-range set of well-made adjustable dumbbells with a good range of weight options could cost between $200-400, or less if you find a good adjustable dumbbells deal.

Popular brands to look out for include Bowflex and Powerblock, but these sell out fast in the sale, so if you find them buy them as soon as you see them to make the most of the deal. When gyms closed because of the pandemic, demand for adjustable sets skyrocketed and they’re still really popular, so move fast if you spot a cut-price set.

Last bit of advice: make sure that you've added a pair, not a single, to your shopping basket at checkout as some dumbbells are sold individually.

Adjustable dumbbells on sale

Sunny Health And Fitness 40lb Vinyl Dumbbell Set deals

Sunny Health And Fitness 40lb Vinyl Dumbbell Set

Best budget buy

Material: Vinyl coated | Dumbbell size: 17" L x 8.5" W x 8.5" H | Weight range: 3 lbs – 20 lbs per dumbbell

Beginner-friendly Comfortable hold Bulky plates Collars need frequent tightening

The Sunny Health & Fitness 40 lb Vinyl Dumbbell Set is a good option for those new to training and proves that you don't need to spend a fortune to tone up and build muscle at home. This pair is shipped with four lots of 1.5 lb, 2.5 lb and 5 lb plates to interchange, maxing at a total lifting weight of 20 lbs per dumbbell.

The handlebar has a curved centre grip so is comfortable to hold and it's straightforward to load the plates on and off. Unlike dumbbells that use metal collars to secure the plates, the 'nuts' on this one are made of plastic and tend to loosen more often. What's more, the weights may seem bulky compared to other space-saving options available. But overall, for beginners or those on a tight budget, these adjustable dumbbells do the job.

Bowflex SelectTech 552i Dumbbell deals

Bowflex SelectTech 552i Dumbbell

Best value for wide weight range

Material: Steel, plastic | Dumbbell size: 15.7" L x 7.8" W x 9" H | Weight range: 5 lbs – 52.5 lbs per dumbbell.

Wide weight range Replaces 15 sets of weights Won't withstand slamming/dropping Longer length

A pair of the bestselling Bowflex SelectTech 552i replaces 15 sets of dumbbells and has an easy-to-use dial system for quick weight changes between 5 and 52.5 lbs. This excellent range means that muscle strength can be built gradually and most stationary and motion exercises are possible, resulting in a whole body workout.

You can increase the weights by 2.5 lbs up to 25 lbs, and then in 5 lb increments between 25 and 50 lbs, with one final 2.5lb increase to reach the maximum. Weights on the SelectTech 552i are switched with a smooth turn of the selector dial, removing the hassle of screwing on collars. Plus, the metal plates are encased in moulding so they don't clang together when lifting.

The dumbbells sit in a storage tray that neatly houses the weights not being used. You can pick up and port the whole carriage between workout spaces, but you'll need to avoid slamming down these dumbbells. Dropping them can crack the plastic connectors and will void the 2 year warranty.

Powerblock Sport 24 deals

Powerblock Sport 24

Best space-efficient weights

Material: Powder-coated steel | Dumbbell size: 10.5″ L x 5.25″ W x 5″H | Weight range: 3 lbs – 24 lbs per dumbell

Compact Colour-coded system Block shape may be off putting No expansion option

The Powerblock Sport 24 allows you to train with 3 – 24 lbs per hand, replacing the need for eight pairs of dumbbells. With a tidy design it's ideal for those short on space and can easily be slid under the bed or stored in a cupboard. Although this pair of adjustable dumbbells are noticeably smaller than most, they're also durable – with a generous 10 year warranty thrown in.

Like all Powerblock sets, the Sport 24 uses a simple stacking system similar to what's seen on gym equipment. You make the weight selection in 3 lb increments by sliding in a magnetic pin. The plates are also colour-coded meaning you can match up both dumbbells at a glance. It's worth mentioning that the selector pin works best when the weights are on a hard, flat surface.

A rubberized, ergonomic handle gives a secure grip and despite the Powerblock's unique blocky appearance, movement isn't restricted. That said, there might be a slight learning curve when adjusting to the new shape if you're used to lifting standard dumbbells. Another possible downside is that there's no option to expand this set, but you can upgrade to another model in the Powerblock range when you're ready to go heavier than the maximum 24 lbs.

Pinroyal 4 in 1 adjustable dumbbell set deals

Pinroyal 4 in 1 adjustable dumbbell set (66 lb)

Best for versatility

Material: Vinyl coated | Weight range: 5.5 lbs – 33 lbs per dumbbell

Multi-training options Includes handles and connector rod Takes time to change weights Weights marked in Kg

The Pinroyal 4 in 1 set is different because not only do you get a pair of adjustable dumbbells, but a kettlebell, barbell and push-up trainer, too. This flexibility makes it appealing for men and women who want a good weight spread and it reduces costs when setting up a mini-gym at home. The extra bits with this set will take up more room however, so it may not be the best option for anyone short on space.

The package includes 16 plates to give 5.5 – 33 lbs of weight per dumbbell and a connector rod to create a light, or heavy barbell of up to 66lbs. Non-slip handles prevent slipping and there's foam padding on the barbell for comfortable lifting. To build a kettlebell, grab the base, one handle and weights, or take the two handles and use them on the floor for push-ups reps. There's also the option to buy extra plates to beef up the maximum weight you can lift with this set.

Yes4All adjustable dumbbells deals

Yes4All adjustable dumbbells

Best simple heavy weight

Material: Cast iron | Dumbbell size: 14" L x 6.8" W x 6.8" H | Weight range: 10 lb – 30 lb per dumbbell

Traditional design Great value May need gloves for comfort Limited adjustment increments

Prefer the look and feel of traditional weights? Then the Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells may be for you. They're more cumbersome compared to others that we've reviewed, but you'll struggle to get a better value cast iron set for home use. Serious lifters can buy the 200 lb option, but this reasonably-priced pair offers a decent range with four 5 lb, and four 8 lb plates for a maximum lifting weight of 30 lbs per hand.

As standard with this type of dumbbell, it takes longer to screw your weights on and off but robust threaded collars help to keep the plates locked and secure. A knurled chrome handle offers a steady grip although it might be smart to wear training gloves to prevent friction and chaffing of your palms.

Because Yes4All dumbbells are ultra-durable – possibly the toughest of the lot, you can take your curls, raises and squats outside and they'll withstand the elements. Just be cautious about repeated slams on a hard/concrete surface if you don't want the weights' paint finish to chip.