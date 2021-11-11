AEW Full Gear: 3 matches we’re most excited for after go-home Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Last week, Dynamite opened with our favorite cowboy interrupting Kenny Omega’s post-match beatdown. Then, CM Punk called out Eddie Kingston, and Adam Cole ate a conchairto backstage. The AAA Tag Champs FTR successfully defended their titles against actual luchadors, Aero Star & Samuray Del Sol, and Nyla Rose made it known that she wasn’t threatened by Hikaru Shida. The Inner Circle chose their opponents from American Top Team, including Dan Lambert, but not Page VanZant (because Jericho is scared of her), and Jamie Hayter moved on in the TBS Championship tournament (thanks to some shenanigans by her friends) while MJF and Darby brawled in the audience. Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo had a match, but everyone was too excited by the stare-down between Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard to notice. John Silver tried to get the audience excited about a deep-cut internet joke, and, finally, Miro squeezed Orange Cassidy almost to death to move on in the World Title Eliminator tournament.

