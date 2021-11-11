CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State Police Ask for Help Locating Grand Rapids Woman

By Lacy James
 5 days ago
Troopers with the Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 24-year-old. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for locating a...

103.3 WKFR

53-Year-Old Battle Creek Man Missing Since October 24, 2021

A 53-year-old Battle Creek man has been missing since October 24, 2021. The family of a missing 53-year-old man is concerned for his wellbeing. Christian Coville has not been seen or heard from in weeks. Christian walked away from a home he shared in Battle Creek without any of his belongings, phone, or an explanation.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Four Arrested Following Battle Creek Shooting

A Battle Creek man was shot, and four men arrested, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit, Sunday afternoon, in Battle Creek. Battle Creek Police responded to a call of shots fired, in the 500-block of West Jackson Street, shortly after 5 PM. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and a vehicle leaving the scene, at a high rate of speed. The victim was unresponsive and stabilized, then transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital, in Kalamazoo.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Family of 7 Lost Everything After KDPS Destroyed Their Home

A Kalamazoo family is now homeless after a bizarre chain of events lead to the Kalamazoo Police tearing their home down to the foundation. Earlier this week an armed man wanted by the police took over the home of Andrea Young in Kalamazoo. The police were able to get the family out safely. The family of 7 lost their home and almost everything in it. Just hours after the standoff began, the house was torn to the ground with a large excavator.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

These 8 Michigan Tattoo Shops Are All Women/Non-Binary Owned

When it comes to planning out a tattoo, there are several things you need to double-check:. that you're committed to the tattoo and placement of the tattoo. that the tattoo shop you're visiting is clean and well-maintained. that you're completely comfortable and confident in your artist's ability to create and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Man Arrested After 2-Hour Stand-off

A 45-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested, after allegedly throwing a chair and threatening his neighbor with a sword. Battle Creek Police responded to the 200-block of Capital Avenue NE, shortly after 1 PM Monday, November 8th, where they spent the next two hours trying to coach the man from his home.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Tekonsha Marijuana Dispensary Break-In Nets $100,000

Thieves broke into a marijuana dispensary, in Tekonsha, early Monday morning, November 8th, stealing a large quantity of marijuana. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that at least two, and possibly three, men entered Aim High Meds, in the 15000-block of M-60, and stole marijuana, valued at approximately $100,000. The suspects climbed onto the roof of the building and gained access to the attic. They then removed ceiling tiles and entered the business. After gathering the product, they left the building, the same way they entered.
TEKONSHA, MI
103.3 WKFR

Letters from 1929 Found by Kalamazoo Man, Seeks Original Owners

For most of us, if we were to discover a few pieces of old mail we would probably just throw it in the trash, right?. Well, that's not the case for Steven Ellis, a member of the Facebook group Vanished Kalamazoo. Recently, Steven shared a post along with a few photos of what looks like antique envelopes. The caption read,
KALAMAZOO, MI
Brianna Brown
103.3 WKFR

Piebald Deer Spotted In Paw Paw, Michigan

There have been quite a few stories breaking throughout the state the past year about people spotting rare deer. More notably, there was the unfortunate story about the slain albino deer that was in Lake County. But recently in Paw Paw, a woman and her boyfriend spotted a very rare deer for this year, and it almost looks like a cow and a deer mixed together. Amy Weaver discussed how she spotted the animal:
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

7 Adorable & Affordable Date Ideas in the Kalamazoo Area

Whether you've been in a relationship for years or you're just starting out, treating yourself and your partner to a date night is always a great idea. But, what do you do when money is tight? You don't want to deprive your significant other of a night out but, you also don't want to break the bank, right? No problem. The people of Kalamazoo have your back.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

An Open Letter To The Person In Kalamazoo Who Paint Bombed My Car

Back in 2015 I bought the first car I have ever owned that I didn’t have to worry about taking a crap on me. Boy was I wrong. Two weeks after driving it out of the lot it needed a full tune-up that set me back $500, but I still appreciated it. Back in October 2019 the transmission died, but once again, I was able to pull some strings together and amazingly get it repaired with a used transmission with only 28,000 miles on it for a total of about $800. That is unheard of as anybody with transmission problems knows.
KALAMAZOO, MI
