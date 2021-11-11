Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old Ja'Niya Birdsong
Mohamed Sowa, 21, is charged with murder and attempted murder for his alleged role in the September 26th fatal shooting of Ja’Niya Birdsong, 16, and the wounding of his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend outside a home in the 3800 block of Eckhart Drive.
Sowa and his ex-girlfriend reportedly argued outside the residence prior to him allegedly driving off in a car from which shots were fired toward the young women. Birdsong died at the scene. The 17-year-old victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Sowa is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond. The investigation continues.
