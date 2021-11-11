Man Wanted for Questioning in Shooting Outside Hermitage Avenue Convenience Store

Central Precinct detectives are working to identify a man wanted for questioning in Wednesday’s 2:20 a.m. shooting outside the Shell at 9 Hermitage Avenue that injured a 35-year-old male victim.

According to the victim’s friend, he said the pair came to the Shell to purchase beer but then both got into an SUV to buy marijuana. The driver of the SUV reversed, striking a newer model grey sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry. As the SUV pulled away, the driver of the grey sedan fired toward the SUV, striking the victim in the jaw. The driver of the SUV dropped the wounded man off at a nearby NFD station. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter is a black man who is approximately 5’6” tall. Anyone who recognizes the man wanted for questioning (photo attached) is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.