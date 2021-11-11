CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard Search & Destroy Has A Major Bug

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty is a massive video game franchise, and each year we receive a new installment. For this year, we had Sledgehammer Games deliver Call of Duty: Vanguard into the marketplace. This game puts players back into the gritty World War II setting. However, just like with any video game...

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ bug sees players spawn behind enemy lines

Players of Call of Duty: Vanguard have been complaining about a spawning issue in multiplayer mode that sees them start the game behind enemy lines. Posting a clip on the dedicated Vanguard subreddit, lilfurbabies’ video sees them spawn on their opponents side of the map, meaning they can take out a majority of the enemy team before they realise what’s happened.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Call Of Duty: Vanguard' Has PlayStation-Exclusive Perks Have Annoyed Everyone

Call of Duty: Vanguard offers those playing on PlayStation some exclusive goodies! Yay! The only thing is that they’re actually pretty pitiful! Oh. The campaign centres on Task Force One, the origins of the original Special Forces who were pivotal to protecting the fragile peace after the end of the Second World War. Sledgehammer Games, who developed Call Of Duty: World War II, was conscious that there are lots of other equally important stories to tell in this particular period and to reflect that, the game will be set in an enormous variety of locations.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ players report weapon challenges are bugged

Call Of Duty: Vanguard players report that weapon challenges in the latest shooter are not progressing, causing stalled progression for several weapons. As spotted by Dexerto, players claim that the criteria for completing challenges – which would usually reward camos – aren’t being tracked correctly. Several Vanguard fans have complained that challenges for the STG 44 rifle are being particularly buggy, with the tracker not correctly counting headshots or eliminations that should contribute.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Review

I’ve spent the weekend after launch playing Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer, and I'm glad to say I'm having a lot of fun. Mind you, I have fun with this series most years, and I wouldn’t necessarily call Vanguard a high point even among the past few games. The biggest issue is that it doesn't really do anything new and feels all too familiar – more of a refined riff on what we’ve played in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare than something with its own distinctive style of gameplay. I feel compelled to slap it with words like “uninspired” and “unambitious,” and it seems to have carried over a few small technical annoyances from last year. And yet... after spending most of my free time running around the mostly excellent new maps, upgrading my weapons to highly satisfying levels, and – most importantly – shooting other people in the face, I have to say that in spite of its familiarity, Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer is dependably a good time.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Quick Kill#The Search Destroy#Call Of Duty Vanguard
vitalthrills.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Launches Worldwide

Starting today, the highly-anticipated Call of Duty Vanguard is available worldwide (check price at Amazon). Vanguard delivers an unparalleled depth of Call of Duty content across a gripping single-player story, 20 multiplayer maps on day one, an all-new Zombies experience that further explores existing story canon. Call of Duty Vanguard...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard bug makes the Combat Shield useless

Now that it has been out in the wild for two days, Call of Duty: Vanguard players are beginning to report issues. One such issue revolves around the game’s Combat Shield. The Combat Shield is a melee weapon, that when placed on someone’s back, should reduce weapon damage. As a supposedly bulletproof and explosive resistant piece of the arsenal, the Combat Shield isn’t currently working as intended.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

An hour of Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign footage has leaked ahead of release

Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign footage has leaked online ahead of the game's official release, so beware of spoilers. Over on Reddit, one user pointed out that multiple videos showcasing the beginning of the game's campaign have been uploaded to Youtube. One of those flagged has already been taken down due to a copyright claim by Activision, but two more, featuring a little over the first hour of the story, are still up. That's likely to mean information about the campaign, and potentially the footage itself, could spread.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Reticle Bug: What to Do if Challenges Aren’t Working

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, players can complete reticle challenges to unlock new reticles for their weapon’s scopes and sights. Normally, players will have to get kills while having a certain optic equipped in order to unlock new scope reticles, but some players are reporting that reticle challenge progress is not being tracked when they play. Just like the camo progress bug, reticle challenges do not work all of the time right now. Here’s what you can do to fix reticle challenges not working in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
gamerevolution.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Audio Issues Fix: No sound until Alt+Tab bug

Those launching Call of Duty: Vanguard for the first time on PC might encounter a sound bug where the game has no audio. The odd thing about this glitch is that the audio will return when players Alt+Tab to the desktop but stop working again when players bring the game back into focus. Fortunately, there’s a fix for this audio issue, though it might not be ideal for some users.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ has controversial bullet spread even when aiming

The recently released Call of Duty: Vanguard seems to reintroduce bloom – which spreads weapon fire from outside where the player aims. As reported by Eurogamer, players have published videos showing that guns – primarily SMGs – don’t shoot where you aim as players aim down sights (ADS). As noted by YouTuber TrueGameData in the video embedded below, this would be realistic to real world guns, but can impact accuracy when shooting in a video game.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Assassin Proficiency Camo Bug: What to Do

Camo challenges are a huge part of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and one of the challenges requires players to use the Assassin Proficiency on their weapon. More specifically, this camo challenge requires players to “Get 10 ADS Kills with the Anastasia Sniper Barrel, Embrepp Broadsword Stock, and Assassin Proficiency Equipped” for the Automaton, one of Vanguard’s assault rifles. Even if you don’t use the weapon, this challenge must be completed if you want to unlock Gold camo for the Automaton and then Diamond camo for all of your assault rifles. Here’s what you need to know about the Assassin Proficiency bug in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Call of Duty Vanguard: ‘The application has unexpectedly stopped working’ fix

The Call of Duty: Vanguard ‘application has unexpectedly stopped working’ bug can be quite the annoyance. It’ll totally close the game, meaning you’ll lose any progress from your current match. Of course, nobody wants their game to crash midway through, so we’re here to help. Join us as we look at the CoD: Vanguard ‘application has unexpectedly stop working’ bug fix.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remaster Reportedly Canceled

The multiplayer remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that has been leaked and rumored for much of this year has reportedly been canceled. According to the original leaks from earlier this year, the game was supposed to launch by the end of 2021 and, at one point, may have been considered in place of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Development rumors for Vanguard painted a picture of a game in development hell, struggling to make the yearly launch window.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ update fixes spawn rates and field of view bugs

The latest update for Call of Duty: Vanguard fixes several issues with Sledgehammer Games‘ World War II shooter, as well a tweaking a number of existing gameplay mechanics. A list of the changes was provided by Sledgehammer on Twitter (as spotted by Gamespot), with rules surrounding spawning adjustments on a number multiplayer maps being the most prominent update.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Call of Duty PSA: You Can Use Your Cold War & Warzone Double XP Tokens In Vanguard

All those Double XP Tokens you’ve still got laying around from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? They’re not useless after all. You can use those Double XP Tokens and start earning more Weapon XP in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Double XP Tokens are consumable items you can purchase or earn during special events and giveaways. Some players might be sitting on a goldmine of Double XP Tokens. Once you use a token in the menu, normally a timer will appear and countdown how much time you have left. Each Double XP Token gives you an hour of XP bonuses, increasing how much XP and Weapon XP you earn from each match. Naturally, earning twice as much is pretty awesome, and if you’ve been dormant in Cold War, you might have a bunch of extras you can use.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Back 4 Blood Update Unlocks All Characters

Left 4 Dead fans have been waiting for a long time now to see the third installment. Valve hasn’t brought the game IP back up into the limelight with a new installment. However, the original development team behind the IP has. Turtle Rock Studios has unleashed a spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise. With Back 4 Blood, players are given the same overall gameplay of a Left 4 Dead with some new mechanics and improved visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

New World Players Are Finding Devs Are Too Lenient With Their Bans

Amazon’s latest big video game release is New World. Developed as an MMORPG, players have been enjoying this game. The popularity was so high that the company had to add more servers to enjoy the game at launch. However, now the game has a significant economic problem that players are dealing with. With the limit of gold available, it’s left some players uncovering just how to acquire more gold and items. Unfortunately, the process many players are going with is an exploit.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Xbox App On PC Will Finally Remove Installation Restrictions

The Xbox app on PC started out as a way for PC gamers to have an Xbox-like experience on their PC. With Xbox Game Pass on PC, PC gamers were able to take part in Microsoft’s most popular service. It did come with a few un-PC caveats though. The Xbox app locked down games and restricted the access that users had to them. When you download a Game Pass or Xbox game on PC, you don’t get access to the files. It’s hidden away in what essentially amounts to a walled-off area. Despite the success of Game Pass and Xbox on PC, that has been a huge sticking point for PC players.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy