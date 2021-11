The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats play their home opener on Friday when they take on the Robert Morris Colonials of the Horizon League in the 2021 Kentucky Classic at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kent. The Wildcats (0-1), who lost their season opener to Duke on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, are looking to re-establish their dominance at home. Last season they went an uncharacteristic 5-6 at Rupp Arena, with five of those setbacks to unranked teams. One of those home defeats was a 12-point loss to Richmond. Robert Morris (0-1) opened its season on Wednesday with a 69-59 loss at Central Florida.

