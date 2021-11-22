NICE Systems Ltd (NICE) PT Raised to $350 at Jefferies As Guidance Rises More than Upside

Shares of Chegg Inc. jumped 4.0% in premarket trading Monday, after the online education company announced a $300 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. The ASR plan comes after the stock closed at a three-year low of $24.99 on Friday. At that price, the ASR represents about 8.3% of Chegg's market capitalization of $3.62 billion. The company said it plans to enter into an ASR deal with a "financial institution" during the fourth quarter of 2021. "The accelerated share repurchase demonstrates the strength of our balance sheet, and it reaffirms our confidence in the long-term opportunity for Chegg, as well as our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value," said Chief Executive Dan Rosensweig. The stock, which suffered a record 48.8% selloff on Nov. 2 in the wake of a disappointing earnings report, has plummeted 69.2% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has edged up 1.9%.

