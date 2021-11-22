ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NICE Systems Ltd (NICE) PT Raised to $350 at Jefferies As Guidance Rises More than Upside

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana raised the price target on NICE Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) to $350.00 (from...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Frontline (FRO) Reports Q4 Loss Per Share of $0.18/sh

Frontline (NYSE: FRO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), $1.36 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.54). Revenue for the quarter came in at $171.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $586.97 million.
StreetInsider.com

Workday (WDAY) Earnings Don't Look Bad, Wolfe Research Says Buy the Dip

Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin reiterated an Outperform rating and $350.00 price target on Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) after the company reported 3Q results that were slightly ahead of expectations across all key metrics but beat magnitudes were lower than last quarter causing shares to trade off 8% after hours.
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts Arhaus Inc (ARHS ) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman initiates coverage on Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS ) with a Equalweight rating and a price target of $12.00.
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades CyrusOne (CONE) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen downgraded CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $90.50 (from $88.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on CyrusOne click here. For more ratings news on CyrusOne click here. Shares of CyrusOne closed at $89.41 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

Best Buy (BBY) Stock Falls Sharply on Weak Guidance

Shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) are down 12% in pre-open Tuesday after the company reported a weaker-than-expected outlook for the holiday season. Best Buy reported Q3 EPS of $2.08 to top the analyst estimate of $1.90....
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) Stock Surges After Crushing Views, Goldman Sachs Upgrades to Buy

Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) are up almost 13% in pre-open after the company delivered an impressive start to its fiscal year. Intuit reported a Q1 EPS of $1.53 to smash the...
StreetInsider.com

Rezolute (RZLT) PT Lowered to $17 at Canaccord Genuity, Keeps 'Buy'

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson lowered the price target on Rezolute (NASDAQ: RZLT) to $17.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a ...
StreetInsider.com

Buy Applied Materials (AMAT) Shares, Stifel Sees Long-Term Secular Outperformer

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho reiterated a Buy rating and a $189.00 per share price target on Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Starts Cadre Holdings Inc. (CDRE) at Buy

Roth Capital analyst Matt Koranda initiates coverage on Cadre Holdings Inc. (NYSE
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Telsey Starts Allbirds Inc (BIRD) at Outperform

Telsey analyst Dana Telsey initiates coverage on Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD) ...
MarketWatch

Chegg stock bounces off 3-year low after $300 million ASR announced

Shares of Chegg Inc. jumped 4.0% in premarket trading Monday, after the online education company announced a $300 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. The ASR plan comes after the stock closed at a three-year low of $24.99 on Friday. At that price, the ASR represents about 8.3% of Chegg's market capitalization of $3.62 billion. The company said it plans to enter into an ASR deal with a "financial institution" during the fourth quarter of 2021. "The accelerated share repurchase demonstrates the strength of our balance sheet, and it reaffirms our confidence in the long-term opportunity for Chegg, as well as our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value," said Chief Executive Dan Rosensweig. The stock, which suffered a record 48.8% selloff on Nov. 2 in the wake of a disappointing earnings report, has plummeted 69.2% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has edged up 1.9%.
StreetInsider.com

Analog Devices (ADI) PT Raised to $214 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) to $214.00 (from $206.00) while maintaining a ...
StreetInsider.com

Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) PT Lowered to $16.70 at Jefferies on Prolonged Weakness

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett lowered the price target on Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) to $16.70 (from $25.28) while maintaining ...
