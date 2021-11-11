Single vehicle wreck on I-20 has affected traffic

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday at the intersection of Liberty Bell Boulevard and Cotty Jones Lane shortly after 3 p.m. hampered school traffic, but no one was injured, officials on the scene said. A white four-door Jeep landed on its passenger side after a collision with a gray sedan. No information about how the crash happened was available late Tuesday.
32-year-old man killed after a single-vehicle crash on I-8 in Alpine (Alpine, CA)Nationwide Report. A 32-year-old man lost his life Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Kumeyaay Highway that blocked traffic for several hours in Alpine early morning.
The Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle Tuesday, Oct. 26 at approximately 6:37 a.m. A semi was travelling eastbound on M-72, just west of Mio, and the driver failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle over-turned and damaged a Consumers Energy power pole. The driver and sole occupant was a 24-year old […]
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a major crash blocking a portion of Interstate 20 in Gregg County. According to TxDOT, the southbound lanes of Estes Pkwy. and westbound ramp to Interstate 20 is closed due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Motorists...
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fog, at least two wrecks and a jackknifed truck all came together to create a rush-hour traffic nightmare Tuesday morning westbound Interstate 20 on the South Carolina side of the border. Around 8 a.m., traffic was moving at a maximum of 34 mph on westbound...
Traffic is flowing again following two separate crashes on I-680 Wednesday morning. A vehicle fire was reported at I-680 near Dodge. In a separate incident, a semi and multiple cars were involved in a crash near Pacific. Both were cleared around 11 a.m. No word yet on if anyone was...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It has been a busy Tuesday morning for authorities with multiple crashes in the metro with at least one being reported as a fatality. On the westside, on Interstate 285 near Smyrna, a deadly crash had all lanes blocked near South Atlanta Road. A tractor trailer and passenger vehicle were involved in that.
Information provided by the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicates a single vehicle went off Highway 20 in Lake County resulting in a fatality. The vehicle involved was described as a silver Mini Copper and reports indicate a tow truck was dispatched to the scene as well as the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
At least one person was injured following a two vehicle collision on Highway 61 North. Around 8 a.m., VDN was alerted to a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 61 N across from Toney’s restaurant and Sonic. One person reported injuries, though the extent is unknown at this time. Traffic in the...
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT and DPS are warning drivers that a portion of I-20 in Ector County is temporarily closed. A semi-truck has turned over near Moss Road. DPS reports no one was injured and there was nothing spilled, but the crash is impacting both east and westbound lanes.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue crews investigated a wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-20/59 just north of the Buttermilk Road exit. The accident blocked all lanes. Rescue crews asked drivers to avoid the area. No word on injuries.
BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash on I-10 West involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler left one person injured and slowed traffic near the College Drive and Acadian Thruway exits Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. and, according to Baton Rouge Police, one wounded person...
On Friday, Nov. 12, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Scott Emergency Communication Center received reports of a motor vehicle collision on I-74 west on the new Mississippi River Bridge near the first Iowa exit. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they determined that one vehicle had rolled over and was blocking...
One driver was hurt in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday. An Oregon State Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. a southbound driver was moving her vehicle from the left to the right lane on Interstate 5 near Boomer Hill Road when the car struck the front of a second vehicle. The vehicle hit then crashed off onto the shoulder of the road.
Drivers were urged to avoid getting on the southbound Roosevelt Boulevard Extension in Philadelphia Tuesday morning. At least 15 to 18 vehicles crashed on the highway. A PennDOT spokesperson said a mistake from a contractor caused icy conditions on the road which led to the multi-vehicle crash. A mistake from...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE 6:45 p.m.: All westbound lanes on Interstate 59/20 are back open in the Fairfield area after a multi-vehicle crash shut them down earlier Monday afternoon. — Birmingham police and fire are working a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 59/20 westbound this afternoon. Learn more in the video...
Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle accident Friday night in Clinton. According to police, one of the vehicles in the wreck hit a power pole, causing a power outage on Old Vicksburg Road. The crash caused the power pole to split in two and throw debris across the...
Comments / 0