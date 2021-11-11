Shutterfly: Up to 50% off Holiday Cards + Free Shipping!

Are you wondering if you should splurge for an Amazon Prime membership? The subscription costs $119 a year, or $13 a month. If you're a student or receive certain forms of government assistance, the cost drops to about $6 a month. For that price, you get a bunch of benefits and perks, including free overnight shipping, access to the Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music Prime streaming services (not to be confused with Amazon Music Unlimited which costs extra), discounts on Whole Foods and Alexa products, and unlimited photo storage.

