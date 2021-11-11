CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shutterfly: Up to 50% off Holiday Cards + Free Shipping!

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning to send out holiday cards this year? Don’t miss this...

moneysavingmom.com

moneysavingmom.com

Up to 70% off Coach Bags + Free Shipping!

Love Coach? This is a great time to grab a new bag!. Right now, Coach Outlet is offering up to 70% off Bags! Plus, shipping is free!. These would make great gifts. Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Katy Satchel for just $105 shipped (regularly $350)!. Get...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Women’s Dresses on $9.99 + Extra 15% off!

These Women’s Dresses are perfect for all your holiday parties!. Zulily has Women’s Dresses for just $9.99 right now! There are lots of colors and styles to choose from. Plus, when you buy any three items on Zulily today, you will get an extra 15% off at checkout. These are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

Women’s 2-Piece Fleece Pajama Set only $9.99 (Reg. $44!)

This Women’s 2-Piece Fleece Pajama Set would make a great gift idea!. JCPenney has these Women’s 2-Piece Fleece Pajama Sets for just $9.99 right now!. These are regularly $44 and this is a great deal. Choose from eight color options in sizes XS to XXL. What a great gift idea!
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Dick's Sporting Goods Holiday Flash Sale: Up to 50% off

Take up to half off select items. Save on shoes, apparel, outdoor gear, and accessories Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods Tips Choose in-store pickup or spend over $65 to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Want a Happy Retirement? Do These 4 Things First. You've worked hard for years to...
SHOPPING
stepoutbuffalo.com

Free Shipping – Cactus Coaster Set

The love for the Cactus Coaster Set has been growing by the day, as a thank you – Quinton Lake is now offering the set with free shipping for the month of November – use code “Cactus”. Head over to Quinton Lake www.quintonlake.com to order your Cactus Coaster Set. This...
SHOPPING
myneworleans.com

’Tis The Holiday Card Season

Can we get a minute to recover from Halloween? Nope. The holiday cards are coming! In my humble experience, it’s best to get in front of these labors of love before you’re too deep into November. If you get them ordered now, addressed next week and put aside until after Thanksgiving, you won’t regret it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CNET

How to sign up for Amazon Prime: Free shipping isn't the only perk you can get

Are you wondering if you should splurge for an Amazon Prime membership? The subscription costs $119 a year, or $13 a month. If you're a student or receive certain forms of government assistance, the cost drops to about $6 a month. For that price, you get a bunch of benefits and perks, including free overnight shipping, access to the Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music Prime streaming services (not to be confused with Amazon Music Unlimited which costs extra), discounts on Whole Foods and Alexa products, and unlimited photo storage.
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
poppytalk.com

21 Festive Cards for the Holidays!

Gathering up cards for a holiday post just never grows old. After all these years, I still love a little papergoods round-up! And this year doesn't disappoint. 21 festive cards for Holiday 2021. Check them all out below!. 2. Happy Holidays. by Hartland Brooklyn. 3. 2022 Card. by Ashkahn. 4....
CELEBRATIONS
moneysavingmom.com

Salon Gift Sets as low as $9.99 at JCPenney!

JCPenney has some good deals on gift sets right now!. JCPenney has Salon Sets for as low as $9.99 right now!. Choose from haircare sets and more from popular brands like Paul Mitchell, Biolage, and more. These would make such great gift ideas. Shipping is free on orders over $75...
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

Free Amazon Ready, Set, Play Holiday Kids Gift Book for Prime Members!

Score this Amazon Ready, Set, Play Holiday Kids Gift Book for free!. Prime members can get this Amazon Ready, Set, Play Holiday Kids Gift Book for free!. It’s filled with lots of fun activities including color-by-number, stickers, mix and match, and a cardboard craft. Thanks, Freebie Shark!
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Up to 60% off Michael Kors Products = Purses as low as $99 shipped!

If you love Michael Kors products, don’t miss this hot sale!. For a limited time, you can score up to 60% off Michael Kors products! No promo code needed. Plus, shipping is free!. Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Michael Kors Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Shoulder...
SHOPPING
stepoutbuffalo.com

Free Shipping Quinton Lake

Hello Plant Friends, Currently offering free shipping on all Quinton Lake products with Code: Plant Friends. Thank you for supporting small businesses. Free Shipping now through December 12, 2021, 11:59 P.M. EST within the US. Must use Code: Plant Friends at checkout.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) only $10.99!

These Satin Pillowcases are made from luxe satin for exceptional comfort and glamorous style. Zulily has these Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) for just $10.99 today! Plus, when you buy any three items on Zulily today, you will get an extra 15% off at checkout. Choose from five colors. hipping...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Reebok Men’s Sport Soft Performance Tees only $7.50 each shipped (Reg. $25!)

These Reebok Men’s Sport Soft Performance Tees are perfect for workouts and everyday activities!. Proozy has these Reebok Men’s Sport Soft Performance Tees on sale two for $15 shipped when you use the promo code MSM1110AM-15-FS at checkout!. These are regularly $25 each so this is a great deal. Be...
APPAREL
moneysavingmom.com

HUGE Savings on NERF, Baby Alive & More + Extra 15% off!

Looking for some great deals on toys? Check out this huge sale on NERF, Baby Alive & More!. Zulily is having a huge sale on NERF, Baby Alive & More right now! Plus, when you buy any three items on Zulily today, you will save an extra 15% off at checkout!
SHOPPING
9NEWS

Ship baked cookies as gifts this holiday

DENVER — The gift-giving holidays are upon us, and with that comes the annual stress of what to buy everyone. This year, my household decided to send off several batches of baked cookies from Colorado all the way to our family in Georgia. Here are some tips on mailing baked...
RECIPES
moneysavingmom.com

Marika Two-Piece Activewear Sets for just $29 shipped! (Reg. $130+!)

Don’t miss this HOT early Black Friday Deal on Marika Activewear!. Marika is currently offering select Two-Piece Activewear Sets for just $29 shipped — so just $14.50 per clothing item! This is such an amazing deal and regularly priced at $130+!!. Just add two matching tops and bottoms to the...
APPAREL

