CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ghostface Is Ready to Kill in New Scream Images

By Mudit Chhikara
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew images from Scream, the fifth entry in Wes Craven's iconic meta-horror franchise, have arrived and show Ghostface ready to kill again. The pictures feature a bloody knife, a potential victim, and a badass Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) on the hunt for the killer. Sharing its title with the original movie,...

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Hellraiser Reboot Star Shares Pinhead Transformation Video

A new Hellraiser Remake is coming to Hulu next year, and a behind-the-scenes video has given us our first sneak peek at the new Pinhead. After the iconic character had been played by a handful of other actors in previous installments, this new take will present a different incarnation of the character played by Jamie Clayton. On her Instagram account, Clayton recently shared a video filmed over the summer revealing the FX team working on her mold for Pinhead.
MOVIES
IGN

Scream (2022) - Ghostface Is Back Official Featurette

Join members of the cast and crew for a look at what brings the legacy and new cast together in the upcoming all-new Scream movie. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. The film's producers are William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein. The executive producers are Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena. It is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Scream (2022), directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, arrives in theaters on January 14, 2022.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

New ‘Scream’ Featurette Gives Some Insight Into Storyline

Take it from Sidney Prescott: Ghostface is back. And you know what that means. A new video dropped this week that features tantalizing snippets from next year’s Scream, as well as brief interviews with the cast and crew that shed light on some of the plot elements of the next installment in the horror franchise. Check out the featurette–courtesy of screenrant.com–on this page.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Ghostface is Back” – Latest ‘Scream’ Featurette Slashes into New Footage and New Plot Details [Video]

The Scream franchise returns to theaters on January 14, 2022. The filmmaking team this time around includes directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, as well as executive producer Chad Villella, the three members of the filmmaking group known as Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S, Southbound). A new featurette teases their fresh vision today.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger L. Jackson
Person
Marley Shelton
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Kyle Gallner
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Dylan Minnette
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Mikey Madison
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Person
David Arquette
bloody-disgusting.com

Randy’s Legacy Lives On: New ‘Scream’ Movie Features Two Members of the Meeks Family

“The attacks were all on people related to the original killers,” one of the characters says in the official trailer for next year’s Scream, indicating that the new movie is going to be knocking off a new set of characters who have ties to characters from the original four movies. But how exactly are each of these new characters related to the franchise’s past?
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

New Scream Video Reveals More Plot, Footage, And Neve Campbell

It’s a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for years now. And in addition to new properties, a number of beloved franchises have returned as well. Case in point: the upcoming Scream movie. And a new video revealed way more plot, footage, and (of course) Neve Campbell.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Scream#Paramount Pictures
Collider

Henry Winkler Auctioning Fonzie Jacket From 'Happy Days,' Ghostface Mask From 'Scream'

Barry star Henry Winkler, a self-declared “hoarder,” is setting some of the items he collected during his career to auction, including Happy Days’ Fonzie’s letter jacket and an original Scream Ghostface mask. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the auction results from a “spring cleaning” Winkler started during the pandemic and which turned out to last for one and a half years.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Scream’s David Arquette On Working With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox On The New Sequel

Every few years a horror movie is released that influences the entire genre as a whole. Wes Craven’s 1996 Scream was certainly one of those projects, kickstarting a bonafide franchise in the process. There’s a new sequel coming down the line, and original star David Arquette recently spoke about what it’s like working with his ex-wife Courteney Cox in the slasher.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Pumpkinhead’: Paramount Players Conjuring a Remake of Stan Winston’s Classic [Exclusive]

Every horror fan knows Paramount Pictures, but Paramount Players is quietly building out quite the horror library. They were not only behind last year’s Spell, but also this October’s Paranormal Activity: The Next of Kin, and are also in production on several horror films from Orphan: First Kill to the Pet Sematary prequel, Something’s Wrong With Rose and Curfew.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Blood-Drenched The Addams Family Scene Is Still One of Christina Ricci's All-Time Favorites

The 30th anniversary of the original big screen outing of The Addams Family has brought out a few stories from cast, and recently it was Christina Ricci's turn to reminisce about the movie that became her breakout role at the age of 11. Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams, revealed in an interview with Bloody Disgusting that her audition for the movie was film's excessively bloody school play scene, and she was gleefully happy to say that it was one of the best things she has done in her entire career, while noting that it was very rare to allow children in movies to be so gruesome.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy