Ghostface Is Ready to Kill in New Scream Images

The 30th anniversary of the original big screen outing of The Addams Family has brought out a few stories from cast, and recently it was Christina Ricci's turn to reminisce about the movie that became her breakout role at the age of 11. Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams, revealed in an interview with Bloody Disgusting that her audition for the movie was film's excessively bloody school play scene, and she was gleefully happy to say that it was one of the best things she has done in her entire career, while noting that it was very rare to allow children in movies to be so gruesome.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO