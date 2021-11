BOSTON (CBS) — Rhamondre Stevenson didn’t practice all week due to a concussion suffered last Sunday in Carolina. The rookie running back, however, is ready to play Sunday vs. the Browns. Stevenson is active for New England on Sunday, and figures to be the team’s lead running back with Damien Harris sidelined with a concussion. Stevenson also suffered a concussion in last weekend’s win over the Carolina Panthers, but cleared protocol Sunday morning. Stevenson has rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown to go with seven receptions for 97 yards in his five games this season. The backfield Sunday should consist of...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO