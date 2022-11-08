Lakeview High School boys’ basketball preview

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs began last season by winning their season opener over Champion before dropping six straight before finishing 8-15 overall. Lakeview closed out the year with a 2-7 mark in games decided by 10-points or less.

This season, the Bulldogs return two starters – Tyler Capan (SR) and Andrew McRoberts (SR) – along with a number of newcomers (Hayden Rozzo, Chris Ashburn, Kyle Senkowitz, Nolan Toth, Tyler Hovance, Matt DeProfio, Ryan Gee, Leo Parise, Isaiah Lantz).

“We’re looking to grow up fast and compete in the very competitive Northeast 8 conference,” remarks coach Mark Novotny. “I’ll be relying on my two returnees to lead the team both on-and-off the court. They’ll be tone-setters for the team in practice and in the locker room. We have an inexperienced group that will have to adjust fast in order to compete and to replace the seven seniors who graduated.”

Lakeview opens the new season on November 25 versus Champion.

Lakeview Bulldogs

Fast Facts

Head Coach : Mark Novotny

2021-22 Record : 8-15 (4-10), 6th place in Northeast 8

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Poland (61-48) in Sectional Semifinal

L ast 5-Years : 66-47 (58.4%)

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense : 51.3

Scoring Defense: 54.7

2021-22 Individual Leaders

Scoring : Nate Fox, 16.0

Rebounding : Aidan Popovich, 4.8

Assists : Aidan Popovich, 2.9

Steals: Nate Fox, 2.3

Free Throw Percentage : Nate Fox, 77.6%

Three-Point Percentage : Blaine Barr, 35.1%

2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 25 – at Champion

Nov. 29 – Canfield

Dec. 2 – Howland

Dec. 6 – Liberty

Dec. 9 – at Poland

Dec. 13 – Hubbard

Dec. 16 – Jefferson

Dec. 20 – at Girard

Dec. 27 – at LaBrae

Dec. 30 – Newton Falls

Jan. 6 – South Range

Jan. 10 – at Struthers

Jan. 13 – at Niles

Jan. 20 – at Hubbard

Jan. 24 – at Jefferson

Jan. 27 – Girard

Jan. 28 – at Warren JFK

Jan. 31 – at South Range

Feb. 3 – Struthers

Feb. 7 – Niles

Feb. 14 – McDonald

