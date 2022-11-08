Lakeview High School boys’ basketball preview
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs began last season by winning their season opener over Champion before dropping six straight before finishing 8-15 overall. Lakeview closed out the year with a 2-7 mark in games decided by 10-points or less.Lakeview ends 6-game losing skid to hand Mathews’ first loss
This season, the Bulldogs return two starters – Tyler Capan (SR) and Andrew McRoberts (SR) – along with a number of newcomers (Hayden Rozzo, Chris Ashburn, Kyle Senkowitz, Nolan Toth, Tyler Hovance, Matt DeProfio, Ryan Gee, Leo Parise, Isaiah Lantz).Four score double digits; Lakeview sweeps Hubbard
“We’re looking to grow up fast and compete in the very competitive Northeast 8 conference,” remarks coach Mark Novotny. “I’ll be relying on my two returnees to lead the team both on-and-off the court. They’ll be tone-setters for the team in practice and in the locker room. We have an inexperienced group that will have to adjust fast in order to compete and to replace the seven seniors who graduated.”
Lakeview opens the new season on November 25 versus Champion.
Lakeview Bulldogs
Fast Facts
Head Coach : Mark Novotny
2021-22 Record : 8-15 (4-10), 6th place in Northeast 8
2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Poland (61-48) in Sectional Semifinal
L ast 5-Years : 66-47 (58.4%)
2021-22 Team Stats
Scoring Offense : 51.3
Scoring Defense: 54.7
2021-22 Individual Leaders
Scoring : Nate Fox, 16.0
Rebounding : Aidan Popovich, 4.8
Assists : Aidan Popovich, 2.9
Steals: Nate Fox, 2.3
Free Throw Percentage : Nate Fox, 77.6%
Three-Point Percentage : Blaine Barr, 35.1%
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 25 – at Champion
Nov. 29 – Canfield
Dec. 2 – Howland
Dec. 6 – Liberty
Dec. 9 – at Poland
Dec. 13 – Hubbard
Dec. 16 – Jefferson
Dec. 20 – at Girard
Dec. 27 – at LaBrae
Dec. 30 – Newton Falls
Jan. 6 – South Range
Jan. 10 – at Struthers
Jan. 13 – at Niles
Jan. 20 – at Hubbard
Jan. 24 – at Jefferson
Jan. 27 – Girard
Jan. 28 – at Warren JFK
Jan. 31 – at South Range
Feb. 3 – Struthers
Feb. 7 – Niles
Feb. 14 – McDonald
