Cancer

Key findings from the UKCCMP cohort of 877 patients with haematological malignancy and COVID-19: disease control as an important factor relative to recent chemotherapy or anti-CD20 therapy

Br J Haematol. 2021 Nov 10. doi: 10.1111/bjh.17937. Online ahead of print. Patients with haematological malignancies have a high risk of severe infection and death from SARS-CoV-2. In this prospective observational study, we investigated the impact of cancer type, disease activity,...

docwirenews.com

Outcome of COVID-19 infection in multiple sclerosis patients receiving disease-modifying therapies

J Res Med Sci. 2021 Sep 30;26:85. doi: 10.4103/jrms.JRMS_1047_20. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: With the spread of COVID-19, treatment of diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) should be resumed with caution due to the disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) used in this subset of patients and the immunoregulatory effects of these drugs. We aim to assess the outcome of COVID-19 infection in MS patients receiving DMTs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

The Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic on Time to Primary, Secondary Resection and Adjuvant Intravesical Therapy in Patients with High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: A Retrospective Multi-Institutional Cohort Analysis

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Oct 21;13(21):5276. doi: 10.3390/cancers13215276. BACKGROUND: To investigate the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the diagnosis and treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). METHODS: A retrospective analysis was performed using an Italian multi-institutional database of TURBT patients with high-risk urothelial NMIBC between January 2019 and February 2021,...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Efficacy and Safety of Ocrelizumab in Patients with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis with Suboptimal Response to Prior Disease-Modifying Therapies: Primary Analysis from the Phase 3b CASTING Single-Arm, Open-Label Trial

Eur J Neurol. 2021 Nov 8. doi: 10.1111/ene.15171. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Using the treatment goal of ‘no evidence of disease activity’ (NEDA) incorporating MRI rebaselining, we assessed the efficacy of ocrelizumab in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis with a prior suboptimal response, defined by MRI or relapse criteria, to one or two disease-modifying therapies (DMTs).
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Durvalumab immunotherapy with standard chemotherapy improved survival in malignant pleural mesothelioma

The PrE0505 phase 2 clinical trial results are published in the November 8 issue of Nature Medicine. The study evaluated the addition of durvalumab immunotherapy to standard chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated, inoperable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), a cancer of the tissues that line the lungs. The trial met its primary endpoint with a median overall survival of 20.4 months—significantly longer than the 12 months with historical control (Vogelzang NJ. J Clin Oncol 2003). For patients with epithelioid tumors, the most common subtype of MPM, the median overall survival was 24.3 months.
CANCER
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Anti-CD20 Therapy for Immune-Mediated Diseases Linked to Increased Mortality Risk in COVID-19

Treatment with CD20 inhibitors for immune-mediated diseases is associated with an increased mortality risk among patients with COVID-19 compared with the general population with COVID-19, according to study results presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021, held virtually from November 3 to 10, 2021. Although immune-mediated diseases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Outcomes of long-term nivolumab and subsequent chemotherapy in Japanese patients with head and neck cancer: 2-year follow-up from a multicenter real-world study

Int J Clin Oncol. 2021 Nov 13. doi: 10.1007/s10147-021-02047-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: We have previously reported the effectiveness and safety of nivolumab in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC) in real-world clinical practice in Japan. Here, we report long-term outcomes from this study in the overall population and subgroups stratified by subsequent chemotherapy.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Anti-CD20 Therapies May Increase Risk of Severe COVID-19 in Patients With MS

Anti-CD20 disease-modifying therapies, including rituximab and ocrelizumab, were found to increase the risk of hospitalization and intensive care unit admission in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) who develop COVID-19, investigators concluded in this new study. Some disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), including anti-CD20 medications, were found to be associated with more severe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
neurology.org

Decrease in Serum Anti-MAG Autoantibodies Is Associated With Therapy Response in Patients With Anti-MAG Neuropathy

Methods As of January 29, 2020, we used anti-myelin-associated glycoprotein-related search strings in the Medline database to identify studies that provided information on anti-MAG immunoglobulin M (IgM) autoantibodies and clinical outcomes during immunotherapies. The relative change in anti-MAG IgM titers, paraprotein levels, or total IgM was determined before, during, or posttreatment, and the patients were assigned to “responder,” “nonresponder,”’ or “acute deteriorating” category depending on their clinical response to treatment. The studies were qualified as “supportive” or “not supportive” depending on the percentage of patients exhibiting an association between relative change of anti-MAG antibody titers or levels and change in clinical outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Dr. Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost, Talks the Potential Impact of Precision Medicine on Cancer Therapy

Dr. Ofer Sharon is a physician and entrepreneur with 17+ years of experience in the oncology drug development industry and CEO of OncoHost. Ofer is leading OncoHost in developing technology that utilizes a simple blood test to help inform doctors which cancer treatments are most likely to help specific patients. This system, PROphet, is a first-of-its-kind diagnostic platform that combines proteomic analysis with AI to predict patient response to immunotherapy and identify resistance associated processes, providing clinicians with potential combination strategies to overcome treatment resistance. PROphet will identify up to 1,000 possible proteins in a patient’s blood plasma. The ultimate goal is to find effective treatments for specific cancer patients more quickly. So far, the system is showing about 90% accuracy in predicting how cancer patients respond to various therapies.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

First and second COVID-19 waves in Brazil: A cross-sectional study of patients' characteristics related to hospitalization and in-hospital mortality

Lancet Reg Health Am. 2021 Nov 1:100107. doi: 10.1016/j.lana.2021.100107. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Background The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was more aggressive in Brazil compared to other countries around the globe. Considering the Brazilian peculiarities, we analyze the in-hospital mortality concerning socio-epidemiological characteristics of patients and the health system of all states during the first and second waves of COVID-19.
docwirenews.com

Study Assesses Geriatric Consultation in Older Patients with Blood Cancer

In a randomized trial, older patients with blood cancer who received geriatric consultation did not show improved survival or reduced hospitalization compared with standard care. However, these consultations were highly valued among clinicians and increased the likelihood of patients discussing their care goals. This study was published in Haematologica. Hematologic...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Associations between onychomycosis and COVID-19 clinical outcomes: a retrospective cohort study from a US metropolitan center

Arch Dermatol Res. 2021 Nov 12. doi: 10.1007/s00403-021-02299-8. Online ahead of print. Little is known about the relationship of COVID-19 outcomes with onychomycosis. We investigated the relationship of onychomycosis with COVID-19 outcomes. A retrospective cohort study was performed on SARS-CoV-2 positive adult outpatients or inpatients who had onychomycosis and other skin diseases. Overall, 430 adults were identified with SARS-CoV-2 and a skin disease, including 98 with diagnosed onychomycosis. In bivariable logistic regression models, onychomycosis was associated with increased hospitalization {odds ratio(OR) [95% confidence interval (CI)]: 3.56 [2.18-5.80]}, initial inpatient vs. outpatient visits (OR [95% CI]: 2.24 [1.35-3.74]), use of oxygen therapy (OR [95% CI]: 2.77 [1.60-4.79]), severe-critical vs. asymptomatic-mild severity (OR [95% CI]: 2.28 [1.32-3.94]), and death (OR [95% CI]: 7.48 [1.83-30.47]) from COVID-19, but not prolonged hospitalization (OR [95% CI]: 1.03 [0.47-2.25]). In multivariable models adjusting for socio-demographics, comorbidities, and immunosuppressant medication use, the associations with onychomycosis remained significant for hospitalization, inpatient visits, oxygen therapy, severe-critical COVID-19. Onychomycosis was a significant independent risk factor for COVID-19 severity, hospitalization, and receiving supplemental oxygen therapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

National Trends in Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Antihypertensive Medication Use and Blood Pressure Control Among Adults With Hypertension, 2011-2018

Hypertension. 2021 Nov 15:HYPERTENSIONAHA12118381. doi: 10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.121.18381. Online ahead of print. Poor hypertension awareness and underuse of guideline-recommended medications are critical factors contributing to poor hypertension control. Using data from 8095 hypertensive people aged ≥18 years from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2011-2018), we examined recent trends in racial and ethnic differences in awareness and antihypertensive medication use, and their association with racial and ethnic differences in hypertension control. Between 2011 and 2018, age-adjusted hypertension awareness declined for Black, Hispanic, and White individuals, but the 3 outcomes increased or did not change for Asian individuals. Compared with White individuals, Black individuals had a similar awareness (odds ratio, 1.20 [0.96-1.45]) and overall treatment rates (1.04 [0.84-1.25]), and received more intensive antihypertensive medication if treated (1.41 [1.27-1.56]), but had a lower control rate (0.72 [0.61-0.83]). Asian and Hispanic individuals had significantly lower awareness rates (0.69 [0.52-0.85] and 0.74 [0.59-0.89]), overall treatment rates (0.72 [0.57-0.88] and 0.69 [0.55-0.82]), received less intensive medication if treated (0.60 [0.50-0.72] and 0.86 [0.75-0.96]), and had lower control rates (0.66 [0.54-0.79] and 0.69 [0.57-0.81]). The racial and ethnic differences in awareness, treatment, and control persisted over the study period and were consistent across age, sex, and income strata. Lower awareness and treatment were significantly associated with lower control in Asian and Hispanic individuals (P<0.01 for all) but not in Black individuals. These findings highlight the need for interventions to improve awareness and treatment among Asian and Hispanic individuals, and more investigation into the downstream factors that may contribute to the poor hypertension control among Black individuals.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Ubiquitination-Related Molecular Subtypes and a Novel Prognostic Index for Bladder Cancer Patients

Pathol Oncol Res. 2021 Oct 29;27:1609941. doi: 10.3389/pore.2021.1609941. eCollection 2021. Objective: To develop and validate ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes and a novel prognostic index using ubiquitination-related genes (URGs) for patients with bladder cancer (BCa). Materials and Methods: We downloaded the clinical data and transcriptome data of BCa from TCGA and GEO database. Consensus clustering analysis was conducted to identify ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes for BCa. Besides, we performed univariate and multivariate Cox regression analysis to develop a novel prognostic URGs-related index for BCa. We conducted internal and external verification in TCGA cohort and GEO cohort, respectively. Furthermore, the associations of ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes and prognostic index with tumor immune environment were also investigated. Results: A total of four ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes of BCa were finally identified. These four molecular subtypes had significantly different clinical characteristics, prognosis, PD-L1 expression level and tumor microenvironment. Besides, we developed a novel prognostic index using six URGs (including HLA-A, TMEM129, UBE2D1, UBE2N, UBE2T and USP5). The difference in OS between high and low-risk group was statistically significant in training cohort, testing cohort, and validating cohort. The area under ROC curve (AUC) for OS prediction was 0.736, 0.723, and 0.683 in training cohort, testing cohort, and validating cohort, respectively. Multivariate survival analysis showed that this index was an independent predictor for OS. This prognostic index was especially suitable for subtype 1 and 3, older, male, high grade, AJCC stage III-IV, stage N0, stage T3-4 BCa patients. Conclusions: This study identified a total of four ubiquitination-related molecular subtypes with significantly different tumor microenvironment, prognosis, clinical characteristics and PD-L1 expression level. Besides, a novel ubiquitination-related prognostic index for BCa patients was developed and successfully verified, which performed well in predicting prognosis of BCa.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Prognostic Value of Lymphocyte-C-Reactive Protein Ratio in Patients Undergoing Radical Cystectomy for Bladder Cancer: A Population-Based Study

Front Oncol. 2021 Oct 28;11:760389. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.760389. eCollection 2021. PURPOSE: This study aimed to assess the prognostic value of the lymphocyte-C-reactive protein ratio (LCR) in patients with bladder cancer (BCa) who underwent radical cystectomy (RC). MATERIALS AND METHODS: BCa patients between 2009 and 2018 were retrieved from our medical center....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Patient Risk, Not Disease Duration, Key to Timing Biologics in IBD

The decision to Initiate biologics early in the treatment of Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) should be based on complication risk, not on the assumption that earlier treatment produces better results, new research suggests. Results of a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials show that "the proportional biologic/placebo treatment...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

11 Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer You Should Know, Doctors Say

The pancreas is an essential gland in the digestive system. It makes juices called enzymes, breaking down sugars and fats, allowing hormones to form and travel throughout the bloodstream. Dr. Brian Leyland-Jones, an oncologist, Chief Medical Officer, and board member for the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR), calls the pancreas "basically one of the 'cleaner uppers' for the gastrointestinal system." Over 60,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and nearly 50,000 will die from complications of the disease this year alone. About 90% of cases happen to those over age 55.
CANCER

