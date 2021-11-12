CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY

Lake Ronkonkoma man faces aggravated harassment charges after death threat sent to congressman

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Lake Ronkonkoma man is facing aggravated harassment, as well as other charges, after police say he sent a death threat to Rep. Andrew Garbarino.

Kenneth Gasper was arrested Thursday. He is charged with aggravated harassment and second-degree assault.

He was arraigned and is due back on Nov. 24 in First District Court in Hempstead.

The threat comes after Garbarino, a Republican, voted in favor of President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, along with 12 other Republican House members.

"I totally agreed with Andrew Garbarino's vote on the infrastructure bill. But whether I agreed or not, this whole idea of threatening people, other members of Congress, giving out phone numbers, to harass, intimate or threaten is absolutely disgraceful, " said former United States Congressman Peter King.

According to police officials, 64-year-old Gasper made the threat over the phone toward Garbarino because he did not agree with his congressional vote.

Garbarino's office recently released a statement that said, "Unfortunately, there's been so much misinformation circulation and it's causing a lot of anger and confusion, but the truth is that the Infrastructure Bill is not the Reconciliation Bill. It's about paving roads, repairing bridges, and bringing jobs back to Long Island. Anyone saying otherwise is trafficking in lies."

