NBC2’S Vax Facts

Looking for a COVID-19 test? Head HERE to find the site closest to you.

Who is eligible for a vaccine?

The CDC has approved Pfizer’s kid-friendly COVID-19 for children aged 5-11

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been approved for anyone 12+

Pfizer boosters have been approved for anyone 16+

The vaccination is free of charge

Here’s what to do if you lost your vaccination card.

Vaccinating children

Now that the CDC has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11, several retail stores have announced they’ll be proving the vaccine for children.

CVS, Walgreens and Publix are now taking appointments. Availability varies from store to store.

The CDC has also approved the Pfizer booster for teens 16 and older.

Pharmacies & Stores with COVID-19 vaccines

Publix: Stores are now accepting walk-ins for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Head here to find your nearest pharmacy: https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine

CVS: CVS is accepting walk-ins and appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here to schedule an appointment with CVS. If you do not have online access, you can call CVS customer service at 800-746-7287 to book an appointment.

Walgreens: To make an appointment in Southwest Florida, visit walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call 1-800-WALGREENS, which is available in English and Spanish.

Walmart / Sam’s Club: Vaccines are now available by both walk-up and scheduled appointments. Appointments will be available online-only at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. Select Sams Club locations will also offer the vaccine, you do not have to be a member to make an appointment.

Winn Dixie & Fresco Y Mas: Select locations will be administering vaccines, use this website to book an appointment: www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarkets will post information on their websites on vaccine availability details, participating store locations, and on scheduling appointments online.

Costco: Florida stores do not have vaccines available. Check here for updates.

Doctor’s Offices

Your doctor’s office may have vaccines available. Please call your primary care physician for your best options.

Lee Health has many options for vaccination, including Pfizer boosters for teens 16 and older. Head to https://leehealth.vaccine.mychart.com/ for more information.

Golisano Children’s Hospital’s Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic will be making stops around Southwest Florida to vaccinate children 12 years-old and older for COVID-19. The Mobile Pediatric Vaccination Clinic is walk-up only, and there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be Pfizer.

NCH has several options for vaccinations. Head here for more info: nchmd.org/covid/

Lee County – Department of Health

DOH-Lee requires appointments for vaccinations. Call 239-461-6100 and select option 4 at the menu.

Staff scheduling your appointment will direct you to one of the FDOH Lee offices located at:

3920 Michigan Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916

83 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Florida Gulf Coast University is hosting a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students interested in starting the two-dose series, or finishing it, should call 239-590-7966 to sign up. Appointments are required.

Sozo Wellness Pharmacy will offer pediatric vaccinations (ages 5& up) on Tuesdays & Thursdays each week by appointment only – Call 239-488-2580 to schedule.

Collier County – Department of Health

DOH-Collier will be providing the Moderna vaccine at the Naples site, Building H: 3339 East Tamiami Trail, Naples, FL 34112. No appointment is needed. The Moderna vaccine is authorized for persons age 18 years and up. DOH-Collier is open Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm.

IMPORTANT: The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) will offer appointment-only COVID-19 testing – This is in addition to normal testing hours, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

DOH-Collier is hosting a pediatric COVID-19 clinic on December 7 for kids ages 5 to 11

The clinic will take place at the DOH-Collier Naples location at 3339 E. Tamiami Trail, Naples, 34112 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments will be required.

Call 239-252-6220 to make an appointment.

DOH-Collier is hosting a pediatric COVID-19 clinic on December 8 for kids ages 5 to 11

The clinic will take place at the DOH-Collier Naples location at 3339 E. Tamiami Trail, Naples, 34112 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments will be required.

Call 239-252-6220 to make an appointment.

Charlotte County – Department of Health

DOH-Charlotte will be offering vaccines to all eligible Florida residents. The clinic will be held at the Department of Health, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.

DOH-Charlotte – Indoor Location

1100 Loveland Blvd.

Same day appointments are available.

Make appointment at 941-624-7200.

Moderna only

Mon-Thur 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Homebound Florida Residents

Florida launched a new way for homebound seniors to sign up to have a COVID-19 vaccine come to them.

Homebound seniors can email [email protected] to put in their request.

Concerned about side effects?