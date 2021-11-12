CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Children on bicycles in Riverhead hit with paintballs; 1 seriously injured

There is an ongoing police investigation for a string of paintball incidents in Riverhead and Wading River.

The incidents took place Thursday evening between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Paintball guns were fired on Oakland Drive North, Riverside Drive, and Old Country Road near Route 25 and East Main Street in Riverhead.

Several children riding their bikes in the area were struck with paintballs.

One of them was treated at Peconic Bay Medical Center after sustaining a serious eye injury.

On Sunday, police also received a call about paintballs being shot at a number of vehicles and a home in the Deer Run area of Wading River and then a few hours later at another home near Rabbit Run in Riverhead.

The suspects are described as four to five teens and were seen driving a black Honda Sedan.

There is no word yet on if the incidents are connected.

The Riverhead Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the subjects involved in these incidents and encourage anyone with information regarding these incidents to please call 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

