CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

DePaul squares off against C. Michigan

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Central Michigan (0-1) vs. DePaul (1-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces Central Michigan in an early season matchup. Central Michigan came up short in a 78-68 game at Missouri on Tuesday. DePaul is coming off a 97-72 win at home over Coppin State on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan went 2-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those four games, the Chippewas gave up 80.5 points per game while scoring 77.8 per contest. DePaul went 2-0 in non-conference play, averaging 84 points and allowing 65 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 5 Heisman Trophy candidates

Paul Finebaum knows the Heisman Trophy is, more often than not, a quarterback’s award to win. It takes a Herculean effort, like Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020, to take the prestigious trophy away from a quarterback in today’s college football. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Has Responded To The LSU Job Rumors

In the world of ever-evolving college football coaching rumors, the latest suggests LSU might make a run after Lincoln Riley. The Tigers have plenty to offer. And while Oklahoma’s one of the best jobs in college football, LSU is even better. Reporters pressed Riley on the matter during media availability...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul#Central Michigan#Coppin State#Chippewas#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU coaching search: CFB insider 'would not be surprised' if prominent HC leaves current program

Tom Luginbill has evidently heard rumblings that a prominent Big 12 coach could be in the mix for the open LSU coaching job. Luginbill, the ESPN college football analyst, shared on “The Next Round Live” that Oklahoma has had several unusual events in recent days, and he wonders if Lincoln Riley is coming to the SEC to coach another team besides the Sooners.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ubbulls.com

Swimming & Diving Square Off Against Bobcats on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo women's swimming & diving team (1-0, 1-0 MAC) will travel to Athens, Ohio to take on MAC foe Ohio (1-1, 1-0 MAC). The Bulls are fresh off a dominant win over Toledo, 198-102. UB looks to start the season 2-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.
BUFFALO, NY
State News

Preview: Michigan State men's hoops to square off against No. 3 Kansas in Championship Classic tilt

Michigan State men’s basketball is set to kick off their season with a much anticipated Tuesday night matchup against No. 3 Kansas at Madison Square Garden. The contest between two traditional college basketball bluebloods comes as part of the 11th annual Champions Classic, a season-opening set of two games pitting Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State against each other on a rotating basis. Michigan State is 4-6 overall in the Champions Classic, holding their only winning record in the event against the Jayhawks (2-1). The all-time record between both teams stands at 7-7.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
9&10 News

No. 6 Michigan faces Prairie View

Prairie View (0-2) vs. No. 6 Michigan (1-0) Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan hosts Prairie View in an early season matchup. Prairie View fell short in a 92-76 game at San Francisco on Thursday. Michigan is coming off an 88-76 win at home against Buffalo on Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Toledo goes up against Detroit

Detroit (0-1) vs. Toledo (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit pays visit to Toledo in an early season matchup. Detroit fell short in an 85-47 game at Wyoming on Wednesday. Toledo is coming off a 69-61 win over Valparaiso on Tuesday. DID YOU KNOW: Detroit went 1-3 against non-conference programs last season....
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Detroit faces Sacramento, looks to end home skid

Sacramento Kings (5-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays Sacramento looking to stop its three-game home losing streak. The Pistons are 1-4 on their home court. Detroit allows 107.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.7...
NBA
9&10 News

E. Illinois hosts C. Michigan

Central Michigan (0-2) vs. Eastern Illinois (0-2) Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan and Eastern Illinois look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a big road loss in their last game. Eastern Illinois lost 86-44 to Saint Louis on Friday, while Central Michigan fell 99-66 at DePaul on Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy