Luke Combs’ ‘Doin’ This’ Video Introduces Newcomer Adam Church

Luke Combs debuted a brand new song on the 2021 CMA Awards Show called “Doin’ This.” The CMA Entertainer of the Year shares the story behind that new song. “Yeah, the story for ‘Doin’ This’, I wrote it with Rob Wilford and Drew Parker. We wrote it sometime during the whole COVID experience at my house. And I think it was just kind of, you know, written from a really personal place. You know, people always kind of asked me, well, what job would you have if you weren’t doin’ this? And we kind of took that idea and made it into a song and it just felt like there’s so many people that will never stop doing what we’re doing. And that’s what I would be doing if I didn’t make it this far, I would be trying to make it this far. And I think the song speaks to a lot of people in that way man, people that just are trying to make something happen and they’ve always wanted to and, and they’ll never stop trying.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO