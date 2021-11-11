CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Today's Bible verse

Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

“Do not love the world nor the things in the world. If anyone...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Belief.Net

What is the Law of Sacrifice in the Bible?

In the Bible a sacrifice is an offering which presents divinity by way of expiation or propitiation, or as a token acknowledgement or thanksgiving; to immolate on the altar of God, in order to atone for sin, to procure favor, or to express thankfulness. All in all, there is no success without sacrifice. Oftentimes, some people are called to give up more than others; however, in the end, everyone must sacrifice something at some point. Sacrifices are instructive as well as worshipful. They are usually accompanied by prayer, devotion, and dedication.
RELIGION
Mississippi Link

Own A Verse Of The Bible On Blockchain

Looking for an unusual gift with a biblical twist?. You can already buy jewelry embedded with the nano-sized text of the 24 books of the Hebrew Scriptures. And now there’s CryptoVerses, a project that allows you to buy, sell, collect or trade individual encrypted biblical verses stored on the blockchain.
RELIGION
thepampanews.com

One of the strangest sights in the Bible

Many of the most memorable events in the Bible center around God’s incredible miracles. From Creation, to the universal Flood, to the plagues, to the dividing of the Red Sea, to the walls of Jericho, to Elijah and Elisha raising the dead, to the miracles of Jesus, to the empty tomb, the Bible is filled with amazing, awesome, unusual miracles. However, that is not what I mean by “strange”.
PAMPA, TX
theacorn.com

Book an exploration of the Bible

“Speed Bumps on the Way to Heaven” byApril Vider is an exploration of the Bible and its relevancy in our lives. The Bookworm in Camarillo will host a book signing with the author from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sat, Nov. 6 at 93 E. Daily Drive. In the book,...
CAMARILLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible#Verse#In The World#Of The Flesh#Lust
Green Valley News and Sun

CREATIVE VERSE: Monthly Poetry Page

Then I met another who said I was wrong. Yet the message I hear is quite different from hers. I think she’s too literal, she thinks I’m unsaved,. If I didn’t like this neighbor, I’d be quite outraged. She professes the Truth, claims it’s one I don’t know,. If I...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Longview News-Journal

Tinsley: Believe it or not

“Believe” is an interesting word. Sometimes we use it to indicate doubt. If we are not entirely certain of something, we will say, “I believe so.” For instance, if someone asks, “Are your friends joining us for dinner?” We will say, “I believe so,” meaning, I think they are, but I am not quite sure.
RELIGION
Mitchellrepublic.com

Sermonette: Marijuana use and the Bible

This opinion column does not address or denounce prescribed medicinal use of marijuana or any other such substance — Pastor Moench. Some time ago I was asked, “According to the Bible, is marijuana use wrong?” The Bible doesn’t speak specifically about “marijuana use. However, there are Biblical principles that would apply.
RELIGION
Longview News-Journal

Stallard: Saying goodbye to my hero

I’d been awake for about 20 minutes Nov. 2 when my phone buzzed at 4:20 a.m. and my sister-in-law Lory’s name popped up to tell me who the call was from. I hesitated answering the call, because I knew what it meant. My big brother Randy, 58, had lost his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.7:10-12; quote by Hugh Sidey

Isaiah Isa.7:10-12 A sense of humor... is needed armor. Joy in one’s heart and some laughter on one’s lips is a sign that the person down deep has a pretty good grasp of life. Hugh Swanson Sidey (1927-2005) was an American journalist who worked for Life magazine starting in 1955,...
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.7:13-15; quote by Saint Francis de Sales

And he said, Hear ye now, O house of David; Is it a small thing for you to weary men, but will ye weary my God also? Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel. Butter and honey shall he eat, that he may know to refuse the evil, and choose the good.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.9:8-9; quote by Nancy Reagan

Romans Rom.9:8-9 There’s a big, wonderful world out there for you. It belongs to you. It’s exciting and stimulating and rewarding. Don’t cheat yourselves out of this promise. Nancy Davis Reagan (1921-2016) was an American film actress and first lady of the United States from 1981 to 1989. She was...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy