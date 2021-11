(BPT) - From selfies to group shots or pictures of kids, pets, and holiday treats that look too good to eat, there are more photos taken during the holidays than at any other time of year. Luckily Amazon Photos just debuted a new app to help you spread more joy during the holiday season. The brand-new Amazon Photos iOS app can help you view, store, and share those holiday memories in a whole new way — so you can delight in them throughout the year.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO