The holidays are about spending time with your family and loved ones. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we’ll celebrate holidays for a long time. Usually, we’ll hold large gatherings at our homes for the holidays and hug and kiss the family that we haven’t seen in a while. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t ended yet, so we must remain cautious when holding gatherings for the holiday season. If you feel uncertain about what you can do to lower the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19, here are five precautions you can take to protect your friends and family who may be vulnerable.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO