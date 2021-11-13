CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

WHAT WE KNOW

– A much colder weekend is expected to follow the Friday snow.
– More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

– How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday
– How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first snowfall of the season is over and there’s already another storm system moving in. WCCO-TV meteorologists say the next weather-maker will begin on Saturday afternoon, with some possible snowfall in the evening hours.

Snowy roads are likely on Saturday night into Sunday morning, with north-central Minnesota seeing the highest snow accumulation totals.

The day will start out quiet, with some breaks of sunshine in the morning. Temperatures will stay in the 30s throughout the day, but the fast-moving Alberta clipper system looks to descend upon Minnesota starting around 3 p.m. and some steadier, heavier snow could fall between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday.

(credit: CBS)

The Twin Cities is right on the border of the predicted snowfall. Currently, models are placing the band north of the Interstate 94 corridor, and while the south metro could see under an inch of snow, the north metro could see up to 3 inches. Four to five inches of accumulation is possible in north-central Minnesota.

Morning Snow & Crashes On Minnesota Road

The Twin Cities saw some flakes on Friday morning, though the snow did not stick to the roads.

There was more accumulation up north, as totals peaked around 5 inches near Bemidji. By 8 a.m., northern Minnesota saw the most accumulation with 2.3 inches reported in Deer River and 2.7 inches in Fifty Lakes. But further south, WCCO Weather Watchers in Becker reported 0.7 inches, while just 0.1 inch fell in Faribault.

The roads were quite slick throughout the metro area and more so in other parts of the state. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that there were several crashes and vehicles off the road Friday morning, with the bulk of them along Interstate 94. The patrol said several crashes involved semi trucks.

Between 10 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, State Patrol responded to seven crashes in west-central Minnesota, three of which had non-life threatening injuries. Troopers also said 18 other cars slid off the road and reported nine jack-knifed semis.

In the St. Cloud region, officers responded to 11 crashes, four of which resulted in non-life threatening injuries. There was one crash involving a pickup truck pulling cattle, but no one was injured.

In St. Louis County troopers were called to an incident involving at least four separate vehicles and involving at least one fatality .

(credit: CBS)

Melting Next Week?

Although the weekend will be chilly, temperatures will bounce back Tuesday, when highs are expected to be above average. This means whatever snow falls in the Twin Cities (or other parts of the state) will almost certainly melt, as even overnight temperatures will be above freezing.

Additionally, sunshine looks to be in store for Tuesday and Wednesday.

At least a dozen school districts in the state have listed delayed start times for Friday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
