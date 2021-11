CADILLAC — To say that volunteers played a role in the construction of the New Hope Center would be a serious understatement. Mark Mogan, construction committee chair, said over the course of 140 scheduled days, including 23 weekends, volunteers put in at least 10,500 hours helping to build the center, which will replace all the homeless shelters in the Cadillac area that formerly had operated under the name New Hope Shelter.

