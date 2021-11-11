CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How cryptocurrency mining impacts the environment

NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC News’ Joshua Johnson explains how cryptocurrencies are not...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

How to make cryptocurrency more sustainable

Bitcoin has a notoriously high carbon footprint. The need to mainstream bitcoin and regulate cryptocurrency markets is likely to accelerate research into reducing the cost of storing renewable energy. Regulations to streamline cryptocurrency mining will ultimately lead to the use of renewable energy, bringing crypto closer to being accepted as...
MARKETS
Financial Times

Cryptocurrencies: how regulators lost control

Leading voices from the cryptocurrency industry, including Binance CEO 'CZ' and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX, and Financial Times reporters tell the story of how the cryptocurrency industry ballooned into a market worth more than $2tn with little regulatory oversight. How did regulators lose control and can they get a grip now? Or is there a danger that overregulation stifles innovation?
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricity#Cryptocurrency Mining#Digital Currencies#Global Financial Markets
InformationWeek

Cryptocurrency's Climate Impact: What's Really Being Done About It?

While evangelists and critics argue whether cryptocurrency represents the future of money or is nothing more than a giant Ponzi scheme and haven for ransomware gangs, drug dealers and terrorists, a basic fact is often overlooked: Cryptomining devours enormous amounts of energy. According to Digiconomist, a site that tracks Bitcoin...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Mining and Proof of Stake Algorithms

Traditional cryptocurrency mining is not the only way for passive income in the digital asset market. There are other alternatives to look out for. For example, cryptocurrency staking can be a source of passive profit. You just need to store cryptocurrency in your account to receive income. The presence of coins in the wallet allows the investor to ensure the operability of a project’s blockchain. The user receives a reward in the form of a cryptocurrency as gratitude for such work.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
International Business Times

Cryptocurrencies To Be Regulated: How Can Businesses Prepare?

With a range of cryptocurrencies widely available, the market developed quickly and regulators haven’t been able to keep up. While cryptocurrency falls under the SEC’s jurisdiction in the U.S., no firm regulatory framework with defined rules for trading has been imposed. Until now, businesses operating in crypto have mainly been worried about checking off boxes on requirements but are now realizing regulations, of some sort, are soon to come. We don’t know the full scope of those regulations just yet; however, the best way for businesses to prepare for the unknown is by showing regulators they’re already putting processes in place to maintain recordkeeping, an approach they’ve learned from the financial services industry. By maintaining thorough records and data, businesses are ensuring there is access if and when any specific information is required, while also mitigating other various risks such as money laundering.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Mining and Ecology. How Does “Green” Mining Work?

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are mined. The truth is that 10 years ago it was much easier to do, and miners (users who are engaged in mining) earned much more: the fact is that cryptocurrency mining is constantly becoming more difficult. There are more and more people who want to make money in this way and the complexity of the network and the mining itself is growing.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
investing.com

Regulatory Support Accelerates Cryptocurrency Mining Operations

Businesses are becoming increasingly open minded in regards to using cryptocurrencies for official operations. After several months of complicated market conditions for cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and other digital assets are rising in value once again. Generally, the acceptance of digital currencies as a payment or as an investment opportunity is becoming more common around the world.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
SmartAsset

How the New Infrastructure Spending Package Affects Crypto Investors

Crypto investors better look up from their Coinbase and Gemini apps. Changes are afoot. President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package on Nov. 15, and though the law was a key achievement as it pertained to … Continue reading → The post How the New Infrastructure Spending Package Affects Crypto Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Russian Nationalists Prepare Bill to Regulate Cryptocurrency Mining

Lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia are gearing up to introduce a draft law designed to regulate crypto mining. The nationalists say the legislation will benefit both Russian citizens and the state, as well as those who want to get involved in the business legally. Nationalists Propose Regulations...
ECONOMY
mining-technology.com

How robots and automated equipment are mining the future

When declaring robots are the future of any industry, you will often be met with strong reservations and fears of redundancy, with suggestions of a fully automated future striking fear into any employee. But automation does not necessarily mean a decline in employment, rather a change in expertise for operators who can benefit from learning new skills and improved safety measures.
TECHNOLOGY
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Check: $600 And $1,200 Checks Are Being Sent, Is One Yours?

When some Americans check their bank accounts in a few days, they will be pleasantly surprised. Checks in the amounts of $600 and $1,200 are being sent to people who aren’t expecting them. The Department of Agriculture will distribute these checks to a specific group. A $700 million plan includes...
AGRICULTURE
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 In Right Now

Whether you're a growth, value, or income investor, there are deals to be had, even with the market near an all-time high. Investors have been taken on quite the ride over the past 21 months. They've navigated their way through the quickest decline of at least 30% in the history of the benchmark S&P 500, and have reveled in what's become the strongest bounce back from a bear-market bottom on record.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Bitcoin tumbles towards $60,000 after China fires another warning at crypto miners and Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill becomes law

Bitcoin fell 9% towards $60,000, dragging other cryptocurrencies like ether and dogecoin lower. US President Joe Biden signed into law a sweeping infrastructure bill that includes tough crypto tax regulations. Meanwhile, media reports said China had warned state firms against crypto mining, adding more pressure. Sign up here for our...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Chinese Communist Party Ousts Top Official For Allowing Cryptocurrency Mining

China’s Communist Party has ousted one of its top officials for reportedly turning a blind eye to cryptocurrency mining activities. China Sends Yet Another Stern Message That Crypto Mining Is Illegal. Per the announcement, Xiao Yi was also the vice-chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial CPP Consultative Conference, besides being a...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.02% to $339.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.39% to 4,700.90 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $338.79, which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
NBC News

NBC News

228K+
Followers
32K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy