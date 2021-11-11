How cryptocurrency mining impacts the environment

With a range of cryptocurrencies widely available, the market developed quickly and regulators haven’t been able to keep up. While cryptocurrency falls under the SEC’s jurisdiction in the U.S., no firm regulatory framework with defined rules for trading has been imposed. Until now, businesses operating in crypto have mainly been worried about checking off boxes on requirements but are now realizing regulations, of some sort, are soon to come. We don’t know the full scope of those regulations just yet; however, the best way for businesses to prepare for the unknown is by showing regulators they’re already putting processes in place to maintain recordkeeping, an approach they’ve learned from the financial services industry. By maintaining thorough records and data, businesses are ensuring there is access if and when any specific information is required, while also mitigating other various risks such as money laundering.

