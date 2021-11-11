CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany Honorary hosts Berlin Wall anniversary panel discussion

By Joshua Newhook
hillsdalecollegian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Associate Professor of German Fred Yaniga first saw the Berlin Wall as a college exchange student in 1986, he was devastated. “It made me speechless. It was demoralizing,” he said. “You would have seen a big hockey player cry that day.”. The Delta Phi Alpha German honorary hosted...

hillsdalecollegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Berlin honours couple who helped Jewish families flee Nazi Germany

A Berlin couple who dedicated themselves to spiriting Jewish families and political dissidents out of Nazi Germany via a clandestine network disguised as an English-language tutoring service have been honoured in the German capital for the first time since their story fell into obscurity half a century ago. A commemorative...
SOCIETY
stljewishlight.org

On Kristallnacht anniversary, Austrian government unveils memorial wall with 64,440 names

(JTA) — The Austrian government inaugurated a $7 million Holocaust memorial monument on the anniversary of the 1938 Kristallnacht pogroms. The “Shoah Wall of Names” that city and central government officials unveiled Tuesday in Vienna lists 64,440 Holocaust victims on 160 granite slabs, and is the result of years of lobbying by commemoration activists for a major monument that reflects both the scope of the Holocaust and its individual victims.
SOCIETY
Shropshire Star

Germany marks 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht pogrom

Jews were terrorised throughout Germany and Austria on a night when 91 people died and businesses and synagogues were burned. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier marked the 83rd anniversary of the anti-Jewish pogrom that was labelled Kristallnacht, the Night Of Broken Glass, when Nazis, among them many ordinary Germans, terrorised Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Germany#West Berlin#The Berlin Wall#French#Soviets#East Germans
dallassun.com

Germany ready to provide humanitarian aid to migrants at Belarusian-Polish border: Berlin

Berlin [Germany], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany is ready to provide humanitarian support to migrants stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border, German interior ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Wednesday. "Germany is ready to contribute to providing humanitarian assistance to people at the border with Poland," Alter told a briefing. The official...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Derrick

Police prepare for violence as Union Berlin hosts Feyenoord

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police are on alert for fan violence when Union Berlin and Dutch team Feyenoord meet for their second game in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. There were disturbances and an attack on the Union team delegation for the teams' previous game.
UEFA
Washington Post

Historians found a WWI bunker ‘frozen in time’ in the Alps. Climate change makes it a bittersweet discovery.

Tucked within an icy mountain lies a meticulously preserved World War I bunker. Climate change means we can now see it. The intact cavern-cum-barracks contains munitions, books, cigarette holders and animal bones, and it was once teeming with Austro-Hungarian troops. They staked out on Mount Scorluzzo, almost 3,000 meters (about 9,800 feet) above sea level, on the Italian-Swiss border, now part of Italy’s Stelvio National Park territory.
SCIENCE
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hillsdalecollegian.com

Quick Hits: Jeffrey Hertel

Dr. Hertel is an Assistant Professor of German at Hillsdale College. Jeffrey Hertel is an assistant professor of German at Hillsdale College. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Would you rather be a fabulous painter or a fabulous musician?. Probably a fabulous musician, because a fabulous musician...
HILLSDALE, MI
AFP

Swashbuckling adventure novelist Wilbur Smith dies aged 88

Zambian-born bestselling adventure author Wilbur Smith has died at his home in South Africa after a decades-long career in writing, his office said. He was 88. With 49 titles under his belt, Smith became a household name, his swashbuckling adventure stories taking readers from tropical islands to the jungles of Africa and even Ancient Egypt and World War II. "Global bestselling author Wilbur Smith died unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home after a morning of reading and writing with his wife Niso by his side," said a statement released Saturday on the Wilbur Smith Books website as well as by his publishers Bonnier Books UK. "The undisputed and inimitable master of adventure writing, Wilbur Smith's novels have gripped readers for over half a century, selling over 140 million copies worldwide in more than thirty languages."
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy