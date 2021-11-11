CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertain for Less This Holiday Season

ccenterdispatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) The holiday season brings an abundance of feelings that may include joy,...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

This toy insider says these are the hot toys of the season

The holidays are right around the corner and we’re here to help you get your toy shopping list for the kids in your life ready to go. James Zahn, Senior Editor with the Toy Insider, showed Tati Amare a variety of fun toys for every price point.. A new hot...
SHOPPING
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

2021 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide Sets the Scene for Holiday Gift Giving and Entertaining

Looking for fresh local ideas for holiday gift-giving and festive entertaining? From wreaths and trees to all your local gift needs, the 2021 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide has you covered! View the virtual guide now on the Get our Guides page at SMADC.com for over a hundred regional listings of farms, as well as […] The post 2021 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide Sets the Scene for Holiday Gift Giving and Entertaining appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AGRICULTURE
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
LIFESTYLE
#Statepoint
restorationnewsmedia.com

Christmas creep makes the holiday less special

Last week was Halloween. I know it was Halloween because there were a bunch of children of varying a... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HALLOWEEN
pittsburghmagazine.com

Tis the Season: Get in the Holiday Spirit with These Local Light Shows

Installation of Dasher’s Lightshow has already begun at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall, where the new, national drive-thru light show is scheduled to run Nov. 5 until Jan. 2. It’s illuminating five cities across the country — Houston, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Newark, N.J. — and will feature music synchronized to the lights as the audience drives through the show in their cars, trucks or vans. (Larger vehicles such as buses and trailers aren’t allowed.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
Eyewitness News

Easy Holiday Foods to Help you Stress Less

Holiday entertaining can ake a toll on your energy and your budget, but it doesn't have to! Entertaining expert Carolina Tarzona is sharing tips so you can spend more time celebrating and less time stressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
Messenger

Charcuterie boards perfect for entertaining hungry holiday guests

With their wide array of textures, colors and flavors, charcuterie boards are a beautiful addition to any holiday gathering and are sure to please just about any guest. Charcuterie, a French term for the preparation of meat products (and also what the French call the stores that sell these foods), consist of the following:
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ccenterdispatch.com

Wise Ways to Stay Warm and Healthy this Winter: 4 Smart Tips to Prepare Yourself for the Cold Season

(BPT) - From making snow angels to cozying up by the fire with a cup of hot chocolate, there’s no shortage of pleasures to pursue this winter. But to make the most of these festivities, it’s best to be prepared for the chilly weather — so here are 4 tips to help you stay warm and energized during wintertime and feeling mighty festive every single day.
LIFESTYLE
franklintwpnj.org

Stress Less This Holiday Season With These 10 Shopping Tips: November 2021 MS-ISAC Newsletter

From the desk of Carlos Kizzee, VP of Stakeholder Engagement. It is that time of year again, festivities, family gatherings and holiday shopping! Many consumers will avoid brick and mortar stores and choose to shop online instead. As such, it is important to remain vigilant and be aware of the cyber risks while online shopping. While legitimate businesses are after your money, so are cybercriminals. When it comes to holiday shopping, you should be wary of online criminals. The following 10 cybersecurity tips will make your online shopping experience less risky, not to mention keep you in the spirit of the season and safer from those on the “naughty list”.
FRANKLIN, NJ
ccenterdispatch.com

4 proactive holiday cleaning strategies for pet owners

(BPT) - Keeping your house clean is a daunting task on the best of days, especially if you have pets. With the holidays approaching, you'll want your space to be tidy and inviting for guests. Instead of doing a deep clean of your house from top to bottom before guests arrive, pet owners can employ a few proactive strategies to reduce cleaning. Doing so will free up your time so you can add more decorations to the house, put the finishing touch on dessert or dress your furry family member in a festive collar or vest.
PETS
The Motley Fool

6 Tips to Spend Less on Holiday Gifts

You can buy gifts without breaking your budget. These tips will help you spend less as you begin to shop. Shopping for holiday gifts can be expensive and stressful. Heartfelt DIY projects and setting a budget are just some of the tips that can help you spend less as you shop for holiday gifts.
SHOPPING
News Channel 34

Best budget gift for dads

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for dad is best? Shopping with limited funds can be challenging, especially when you are looking for a gift for someone as special as Dad. You need to find an item your father will love and you can afford, but one that doesn’t suggest […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ccenterdispatch.com

Why Sharpening Your Knives Can Make You a More Proficient Cook

(StatePoint) If you’ve ever desired to become a better home chef, you’ve probably spent time reading cookbooks, watching cooking shows or even taking a culinary skills course. The truth is that when it comes to improving your cooking and becoming more efficient in the kitchen, you may be overlooking a much simpler step: sharpening your knives.
LIFESTYLE
womansday.com

80 Easy Christmas Crafts to Keep Your House Merry and Bright

'Tis the season for Christmas crafts! As the holidays approach, get creative with family time and have kids, teens, and adults try their hands at making some of these fun and festive DIYs. We're talking simple do-it-yourself Christmas projects that don't require tons of supplies, and that you can finish up in an afternoon — then display all season long to bring serious holiday cheer to every room of your house.
LIFESTYLE

