(BPT) - Keeping your house clean is a daunting task on the best of days, especially if you have pets. With the holidays approaching, you'll want your space to be tidy and inviting for guests. Instead of doing a deep clean of your house from top to bottom before guests arrive, pet owners can employ a few proactive strategies to reduce cleaning. Doing so will free up your time so you can add more decorations to the house, put the finishing touch on dessert or dress your furry family member in a festive collar or vest.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO