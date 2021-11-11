CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHgate Chairperson & CEO Urges Stronger Public & Private Collaboration in Digitalization at APEC CEO Summit

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2021--

Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson and CEO at DHgate, called for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors in digital transformation for MSMEs and women, especially in providing best practices and recommendations and contributing know-how and resources, at a panel discussion at the APEC CEO Summit today.

Diane Wang discusses with global leaders during “Trade in a COVID World” panel discussion (Photo: Business Wire)

At the summit, “digital” has been the most frequently mentioned word. Wang joined the topic, “Trade in a COVID World,” with Bob Pragada, President and Chief Operating Officer at Jabobs Engineering Group, and Fraser Whineray, Chief Operation Officer at Fonterra. Wang said that smart technologies — such as AI, big data and cloud — have transformed global trade. Thus, the digital global supply chain has been evolving, and many MSMEs with access to e-commerce and digitalization have survived and thrived.

Companies without digitalization, however, have been hit harder, particularly during the pandemic. “The digital tool is a perfect solution for addressing gender inequality and other inclusive issues. It creates an equal environment. And now, the digital age is the golden era for all, to level the playing field for women and MSMEs’ robust participation in the market,” Wang said. “But it requests stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors in three areas: expanding their access to capital, technology, and markets. Thus, they can be equipped to fight against obstacles, building an inclusive and stronger APEC together.”

Delivering the keynote address, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the pandemic. She outlined digital transformation as one of the areas to work cooperatively for economic recovery. “We must unlock efficiency and productivity gains that digital innovation offers,” Ardern said.. “After years of talking about the digital transformation, COVID-19 has accelerated progress by years.” New Zealand is the host economy of the 2021 APEC meetings.

The annual APEC CEO Summit, initiated in 1996, provides an opportunity for business leaders in the Asia-Pacific to engage in discussions with APEC Economic Leaders in 21 APEC economies. APEC leaders, including China President Xi Jinping, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and South Korea President Moon Jae-in, joined the summit with speakers including OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith, PWC Global Chairman Robert Moritz, and Standard Chartered Bank HK CEO Mary Huen.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2020, DHgate served more than 36 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.3 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 25 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

