Been trying to find the answer on chauffeur eligibility but couldn't get a definitive answer so thought i would ask. I travel to Europe (Dublin) with Emirates just before Christmas. I am travelling on a full paid business ticket booked through Qantas with QF flight number as i'm a QF platinum. I connect from Melbourne to Sydney on the outward leg to Dublin and go direct on the return to Melbourne. My question is 1- Can i get a chauffeur from home to Melbourne airport for a Qantas domestic connection to the Emirates flight from Sydney, 2- Can i get a chauffeur both to and from the airport in Dublin, and lastly 3- Can i get a chauffeur home from Melbourne airport on my return flight in Jan. Thanks all for any help. Cheers.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO