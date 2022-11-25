ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I paid $500 extra to upgrade my room on a 30-hour Amtrak ride, and I thought the additional 20 square feet was worth every penny

By Joey Hadden
 4 days ago

The author stayed in an Amtrak roomette on her way to Miami and a bedroom on her way to New York.

Joey Hadden/Insider

  • I spent 60 hours on overnight Amtrak trains traveling from New York City to Miami and back.
  • I stayed in a $500 roomette about the size of a twin-size bed and a $1,000 bedroom the size of a king-size bed.
  • While 20 square feet may not sound like a lot, to me, the extra space in the bedroom — not to mention the private bathroom — was priceless.
I traveled from NYC to Miami and back on Amtrak trains last year. The train rides took about 30 hours each way, and I had a private room in a sleeper car on both journeys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwmN2_0cuYGwxn00
The author takes a selfie in front of an Amtrak sleeper car in Miami.

Joey Hadden/Insider

The ticket to Miami cost about $500 for a Viewliner roomette accommodation. The ticket back to New York cost about $1,000 for a bedroom accommodation.

For full disclosure, Insider paid for the train accommodations, per our reporting standards.

On my way to Miami, I booked a roomette, an approximately 20-square-foot private cabin that cost about $500 and included two beds, a table, two chairs, and a toilet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cRRs_0cuYGwxn00
A view of a roomette across the way.

Joey Hadden/Insider

A step up from sitting in coach, where you get a seat among other passengers, a roomette is a private space with a door and blinds to cover up the windows.

According to Amtrak's website , roomettes are around 22.75 square feet, which, for reference, is a little bigger than a standard twin-size bed, Insider has reported , and they can sleep up to two adults.

I booked a bedroom for the ride home, which was double the price for twice the space, an additional chair, a shower, and an enclosed bathroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0uhH_0cuYGwxn00
A view of the bedroom accommodation.

Joey Hadden/Insider

According to Amtrak's website , bedrooms are around 45.5 square feet, which, for reference, is a little bigger than a standard king-size bed, Insider has reported , and they can also sleep up to two adults.

Both rooms offered complete privacy, came with complimentary meals, and used smart storage hacks that reminded me of a tiny home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IC2Xg_0cuYGwxn00
The author's meal and an Amtrak sleeper car.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Having a private space was the most important thing to me on this long train journey, and both rooms offered that.

Both rooms also had some clever storage , like a table that pulled out between the chairs .

And I think I woke up feeling more rested on my way home in the bedroom simply because I chose the bottom bunk, where I felt less swaying and bumping from the train. You could select this option in either room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGLjS_0cuYGwxn00
The author wakes up in a roomette and a bedroom.

Joey Hadden/Insider

If you're bothered by the bumpiness of the train during the day as I was , I recommend sleeping on the bottom bunk in either accommodation.

But, while I was impressed with the roomette's use of space, having just 20 square feet of extra room to move around in the bedroom was undoubtedly a better experience for me.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inNEK_0cuYGwxn00
The author sits in the roomette and dances in the bedroom.

Joey Hadden/Insider

As someone who deals with travel anxiety , I found 30 hours on a train to be overwhelming .

But staying in a bedroom made me feel more comfortable than staying in a roomette . I thought the bedroom offered ample space to stretch out and move about, which made all the difference to me.

Frankly, I don't feel comfortable sitting for 30 hours. I could get my body moving in the bedroom by dancing around, while in the roomette, I felt too cramped to move very much.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbPbI_0cuYGwxn00
The author attempts to dance in both rooms.

Joey Hadden/Insider

To pass the time, get moving, and feel more at home, I took frequent dance breaks in my bedroom where I closed the curtains and blasted music in my earbuds.

This felt freeing and satisfying, and, if I wanted to, I think I could have even done some body-weight exercises or practiced my karate moves.

It was also nice to have a big sofa where I could stretch out and put my feet up in the bedroom, whereas the roomette only had two single seats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhoRI_0cuYGwxn00
The author lounges in both rooms.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Having room to lounge in the bedroom made me feel more relaxed throughout my journey.

All bedrooms have a three-mirror vanity, a shower, and, notably, a toilet behind a locking door. In some roomettes (mine included), there's a side table that swings open to reveal a toilet. Above it is a folding sink and a single mirror.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBACb_0cuYGwxn00
The vanity is seen in the bedroom and roomette.

Joey Hadden/Insider

After staying in a roomette with a toilet for the first half of my trip to Miami, I was moved to another room without a toilet for the remainder due to the availability of roomettes when I booked my ticket. I had access to a bathroom at the end of the sleeper car.

When I was traveling home in a bedroom , I appreciated that the toilet was separated from the rest of the room by a door.

I also thought the bedroom also had a nicer vanity with three mirrors facing each other, which made it easier to wash my face in the morning.

I appreciated the private toilet in the bedroom and think this is a great amenity if you're traveling with others. With two seats and no privacy curtain around the toilet in the roomette, I was grateful to be a solo traveler.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q20Wx_0cuYGwxn00
The author poses on both toilets.

Joey Hadden/Insider

There are only a few people I'd go number two in front of, but I prefer to be alone.

While you may feel sticker shock at the $500 price difference, the extra space was worth every penny to me and upgraded my 30-hour journey from anxiety-inducing to comfortable and homey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nlqK_0cuYGwxn00
The author relaxes in the bedroom.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Comments / 63

Tom Thumb
2021-11-13

I traveled Amtrak from LA to Pittsburgh I was on the train for three days it cost me $1,000 but it's well worth it I have it I had a sleep aid or a roommate and then that included all the meals breakfast lunch and dinner and the dinner and breakfast and lunch I got everything off the menu

Reply(10)
17
EJ_WA
2021-11-13

Could have rented a car, taken 3 friends to share driving and costs and stayed in motels and had an epic road trip. For like $250.

Reply(2)
16
cheerful
2021-11-13

I think it would be kinda cool to take a train ride to see the country side.

Reply(2)
38
 

