Meghan apologises for misleading UK court over biography

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle has apologised to a UK court after admitting being involved in a favourable biography of her short tenure as a frontline royal in Britain, despite having previously denied it. The apology came as part of a British newspaper group’s appeal against a High Court ruling that it...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

